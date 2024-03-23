Is Tiger Woods playing in the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024? Ace golfer's schedule explored

Tiger Woods, the 15-time Major champion, will not be playing in the upcoming Texas Children’s Houston Open. The event is scheduled to start on Thursday, March 28th, at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston.

Tiger Woods will not be seen competing at the tournament as he has decided to extend his break from the PGA Tour. Fellow Tour players like Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are also among the few who will not be participating in the event this year.

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods had expressed optimism about playing in at least one event per month in 2024. However, he is currently dealing with health issues, which was evident in his performance last month at the Seminole Pro-Member tournament where he finished T33.

He missed the Arnold Palmer Invitational and also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational for an influenza-related ailment, barring him from playing or even carrying out his tournament host duties. Fans hoped to see him come back for the Players Championship but unfortunately, he failed to meet the entry deadline.

However, Tiger Woods is listed among the 85 players in the field participating at Augusta National on the Masters website, suggesting his presence is highly probable this year.

Tiger Woods is also reportedly scheduled to participate in the PGA Championship which will take place at the prestigious Valhalla Golf Club. He might also be seen playing in The Open at the prestigious Royal Troon.

Despite some questions about his qualification status, his illustrious career leaves no doubt that he could still be offered a special invitation to compete in the US Open.

Last year, Tiger Woods participated in his 26th Masters tournament. Having previously won the event five times, Woods made history at Augusta National in 2023.

He reached a consecutive cut streak of 23 at the tournament, matching the record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples, making Woods part of a prestigious group of three golfers. Unfortunately, he had to pull out in the third round because of plantar fasciitis. Tiger Woods wrote in a social media post:

"I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis. Thank you to the fans and to The Masters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!"

More about the Texas Children's Houston Open 2024

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open offers a coveted $1.68 million cash prize as well as 500 FedEx Cup points to the winner. Returning to the schedule after a year’s break, the 14th event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar will see World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headline an impressive field containing 138 entries and chasing an attractive $9.1m purse.

Below is the extensive list of participants for the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open:

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Kurt Kitayama

Daniel Berger

Akshay Bhatia

Ryan Brehm

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Jason Day

Nick Dunlap

Tony Finau

Nick Hardy

Tom Hoge

Mackenzie Hughes

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Jake Knapp

K.H. Lee

Luke List

Taylor Moore

Vincent Norrman

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

J.J. Spaun

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Will Zalatoris

Padraig Harrington

Jimmy Walker

Sam Bennett

Cole Hammer

Ryan Palmer

Kris Ventura

Jesse Droemer

Past champion

Lanto Griffin

Scott Stallings

Cam Davis

Patrick Rodgers

Taylor Montgomery

Alex Smalley

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Brandon Wu

Beau Hossler

Hayden Buckley

Sam Ryder

Ben Griffin

Keith Mitchell

Samuel Stevens

Mark Hubbard

Aaron Rai

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

S.H. Kim

Justin Suh

Davis Thompson

Joel Dahmen

Tyler Duncan

Michael Kim

Ben Taylor

Garrick Higgo

Robby Shelton

Taylor Pendrith

Callum Tarren

Dylan Wu

Harry Hall

Nate Lashley

Greyson Sigg

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Chesson Hadley

Zac Blair

Aaron Baddeley

Joseph Bramlett

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Ryan Moore

Peter Malnati

Matti Schmid

Andrew Novak

Doug Ghim

Carl Yuan

Maverick McNealy

C.T. Pan

Brandt Snedeker

Jhonattan Vegas

Bud Cauley

J.B. Holmes

Vince Whaley

Ryan Fox

Victor Perez

Thorbjørn Olesen

Alexander Björk

Robert MacIntyre

Jorge Campillo

Chan Kim

Alejandro Tosti

Richard Hoey

Ben Silverman

Pierceson Coody

Paul Barjon

Max Greyserman

Chandler Phillips

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

David Skinns

Jacob Bridgeman

Norman Xiong

Nicholas Lindheim

Joe Highsmith

Patrick Fishburn

McClure Meissner

Tom Whitney

Kevin Dougherty

Chris Gotterup

William Furr

Parker Coody

Josh Teater

Ryan McCormick

Scott Gutschewski

Roger Sloan

Rafael Campos

Harrison Endycott

Trace Crowe

Blaine Hale, Jr.

Raul Pereda

Hayden Springer

Bronson Burgoon

Erik Barnes

Patton Kizzire

Kevin Chappell

Martin Trainer

Henrik Norlander