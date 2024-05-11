Is Tom Kim playing at the PGA Championship 2024? Availability explored

Tom Kim has 3 major wins on the PGA Tour, including the 2022 Wyndham Open Championship. After playing at the Wells Fargo Championship held from May 9-12, golf fans will be keen to know if Tom Kim will play at the upcoming PGA Championship.

Tom Kim entered the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with a different strategy after finishing T23 in last year's edition. After this, Tom Kim will be heading to the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky for the PGA Championship 2024.

Tom Kim will be returning to the "muddy" memories he made last year at PGA Championship 2023 when he fell into a muddy creek on his round to the sixth hole. Talking about the accident, Kim said (via pgachampionship.com):

“Like when, as soon as I went in, it was kind of sketch, but I mean, it's a major championship, I'm fighting for every single stroke I have and then it got dark, like once my foot got in, I was like, there's no looking back.”

He hit 3-over 73 and tied for 63rd place.

Tom Kim's performance in 2024

Tom Kim finished T45 at the first signature event- The Sentry, held from January 4 to 7 at Plantation Course in Kapalua and earned $68,000. However, Kim failed to make the cut at the American Express 11 under, with an overall score of 69-71-65.

At AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Kim finished T31, earning $106,625. At the WM Phoenix Open, Tom Kim ranked 7th. Meanwhile, at The Genesis Invitational, Kim and his caddie almost lost track of time but made it to the greens avoiding the two-shot penalty at the Riviera Country Club. He said (via pgatour.com):

“We had 27 minutes to go when we first got to the putting green, And it felt like only 15 minutes had gone by. Then somebody said, ‘You have one minute before you tee off'. I was on the part of the green that was farthest away, and if I’m not there when we’re announced, it’s a two-shot penalty and I shoot even par today instead of 2 under. I made sure I wasn’t late, and literally 10, 15 seconds later he called the tee. I was fortunate. I’m never late for tee times.”

Expand Tweet

At the Cognizant Classic, Tom finished T62 and received $19,800. Arnold Palmer Invitational saw Kim placed at T52, scoring +6. At THE PLAYERS, Tom Kim managed to play the first eight holes at the TPC Sawgrass before withdrawing due to illness.

Tom Kim at Valero Texas Open, Round Two

Putting a mark of 1.616 at the Valero Texas Open, Tom Kim set a new record for his best mark so far, raking 17th in the field but failed to make the cut. He hit 6-under-par 66 at the Augusta National 2024, and at RBC Heritage, Kim set a mark of 4.555 and finished in 18th position.

Tom Kim hit many birdies including a 14-footer on the par-4 8th hole in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024. Currently, he is at T33 at the Wells Fargo Championship.