Is the U.S. Open a Major golf championship? All you need to know about the tournament

After Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament, the U.S. Open is the next big tournament golf fans are excited for. Set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in golf including Tiger Woods, Xander Schaufelle and Scheffler.

Due to such big names competing at the tournament, there is a lot of buzz around the 2024 U.S. Open and many fans have questions about it. One such question that is currently trending is whether the U.S. Open is a Major. The answer to this question is yes.

The tournament is one of the four Majors that take place on the PGA Tour. Along with this tournament, they are The Masters, The Open Championship aka The British Open and The PGA Championship. Organized by the USGA, the U.S. Open has been a Major since its inception in 1895.

Trending

Over the years, the tournament has been played and won by some of the most famous golfers. Thus, whenever the golf season reaches this event, one can expect to see a lot of crowds and also a rise in viewership.

Exploring who will play at the 2024 U.S. Open

The 2024 U.S. Open will feature some of the biggest names in golf. While it will feature top names on the PGA Tour, fans will also be treated to appearances from those on other Tours such as LIV Golfers and amateurs. Here is the complete list of players who are set to compete at Pinehurst No. 2:

Byeong-Hun An

Ludvig Aberg

Sam Bairstow

Parker Bell (a)

Sam Bennett

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Gunnar Broin(a)

Jackson Buchanan (a)

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Brian Campbell

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan

John Chin

Luke Clanton (a)

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Santiago De la Fuente (a)

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Rickie Fowler

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Lucas Glover

Max Greyserman

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Stewart Hagestad (a)

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Stephan Jaeger

Benjamin James (a)

Casey Jarvis

Carter Jenkins

Dustin Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Sung Kang

Riki Kawamoto

Martin Kaymer

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Bryan Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Frederik Kjettrup

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Eugenio Lopez Chacarra

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Willie Mack III

Peter Malnati

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Hideki Matsuyama

Logan McAllister

Denny McCarthy

Ashton McCulloch (a)

Michael McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Tom McKibbin

Mac Meissner

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Francesco Molinari

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Moore

Omar Morales (a)

Collin Morikawa

Chris Naegel

Alex Noren

Matthieu Pavon

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Chris Petefish

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Colin Prater (a)

David Puig

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Charles Reiter

Brandon Robinson Thompson

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent (a)

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Taisei Shimizu

Neal Shipley (a)

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Andrew Svoboda

Hiroshi Tai (a)

Nick Taylor