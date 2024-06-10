Is the U.S. Open a Major golf championship? All you need to know about the tournament

After Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament, the U.S. Open is the next big tournament golf fans are excited for. Set to take place at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina, the tournament will feature some of the biggest names in golf including Tiger Woods, Xander Schaufelle and Scheffler.
Due to such big names competing at the tournament, there is a lot of buzz around the 2024 U.S. Open and many fans have questions about it. One such question that is currently trending is whether the U.S. Open is a Major. The answer to this question is yes.
The tournament is one of the four Majors that take place on the PGA Tour. Along with this tournament, they are The Masters, The Open Championship aka The British Open and The PGA Championship. Organized by the USGA, the U.S. Open has been a Major since its inception in 1895.
Over the years, the tournament has been played and won by some of the most famous golfers. Thus, whenever the golf season reaches this event, one can expect to see a lot of crowds and also a rise in viewership.
Exploring who will play at the 2024 U.S. Open
The 2024 U.S. Open will feature some of the biggest names in golf. While it will feature top names on the PGA Tour, fans will also be treated to appearances from those on other Tours such as LIV Golfers and amateurs. Here is the complete list of players who are set to compete at Pinehurst No. 2:
- Byeong-Hun An
- Ludvig Aberg
- Sam Bairstow
- Parker Bell (a)
- Sam Bennett
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Gunnar Broin(a)
- Jackson Buchanan (a)
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Brian Campbell
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan
- John Chin
- Luke Clanton (a)
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Santiago De la Fuente (a)
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Rickie Fowler
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Lucas Glover
- Max Greyserman
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Stewart Hagestad (a)
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Harry Higgs
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Stephan Jaeger
- Benjamin James (a)
- Casey Jarvis
- Carter Jenkins
- Dustin Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Sung Kang
- Riki Kawamoto
- Martin Kaymer
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Bryan Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Frederik Kjettrup
- Jake Knapp
- Brooks Koepka
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Eugenio Lopez Chacarra
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Willie Mack III
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Logan McAllister
- Denny McCarthy
- Ashton McCulloch (a)
- Michael McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Tom McKibbin
- Mac Meissner
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Francesco Molinari
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Omar Morales (a)
- Collin Morikawa
- Chris Naegel
- Alex Noren
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Chris Petefish
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Colin Prater (a)
- David Puig
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Charles Reiter
- Brandon Robinson Thompson
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent (a)
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Taisei Shimizu
- Neal Shipley (a)
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Andrew Svoboda
- Hiroshi Tai (a)
- Nick Taylor
Fans torn over Mike Tomlin’s 3-year Steelers extension: “3 more years of mediocrity” “I don’t understand the hate”