ISCO Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is hosting two events this week. Besides the Genesis Scottish Open, the opposite-field event, ISCO Championship 2025, will also tee off on July 10. The event will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ad

Most of the top stars will be in Scotland, but the ISCO Championship will also feature notables like Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, and Camilo Villegas.

As per the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win at Louisville at +1600. Emiliano Grillo, who is coming into this week after a playoff heartbreak on Sunday, is at +1800.

Trending

ISCO Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ISCO Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

Michael Thorbjornsen +1600

Emiliano Grillo +1800

Kevin Roy +1800

Jackson Koivun +2200

Rico Hoey +2200

Vince Whaley +2500

Cameron Champ +2500

Patrick Fishburn +2800

Mark Hubbard +2800

Beau Hossler +3000

Seamus Power +3500

Chandler Phillips +4500

Carson Young +4500

Sam Ryder +4500

S.H. Kim +4500

Quade Cummins +4500

Steven Fisk +5000

Ricky Castillo +5000

Kris Ventura +5000

Joseph Bramlett +5000

Hayden Springer +5500

Chan Kim +5500

Angel Ayora +5500

Luke List +6000

William Mouw +6500

Takumi Kanaya +6500

Adam Svensson +6500

Jeremy Paul +6500

Jackson Suber +7000

Chad Ramey +7000

Adam Schenk +7000

Will Gordon +7500

Nick Hardy +7500

Adam Hadwin +7500

Mac Meissner +7500

Lanto Griffin +7500

Justin Lower +7500

Harry Higgs +8000

Greyson Sigg +8000

Gordon Sargent +8000

Dylan Wu +8000

Thomas Rosenmueller +8000

S.Y. Noh +8000

Ben Kohles +8000

Wenyi Ding +9000

Taylor Montgomery +9000

Brice Garnett +9000

Brandon Robinson Thompson +9000

Trevor Cone +10000

David Lipsky +10000

Ben Silverman +10000

Ben Martin +10000

Martin Laird +10000

Kazuma Kobori +10000

Ivan Cantero Gutierrez +11000

David Skinns +11000

Marcus Armitage +11000

Zac Blair +12000

Tyler Duncan +12000

Fabrizio Zanotti +12000

Tim Widing +12000

Davis Bryant +12000

Patton Kizzire +12000

Noah Goodwin +12000

Andrea Pavan +12000

Maximilian Kieffer +12000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +12000

Gavin Green +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Scott Jamieson +15000

Callum Shinkwin +15000

Andreas Halvorsen +15000

Kevin Velo +15000

John Pak +15000

Jason Scrivener +17000

Hayden Buckley +17000

Tom Vaillant +17000

Cristobal Del Solar +17000

Casey Jarvis +17000

Callum Tarren +17000

Ricardo Gouveia +17000

Manuel Elvira +17000

M.J. Daffue +17000

Josh Teater +17000

Jack Senior +20000

Hamish Brown +20000

Troy Merritt +20000

Carl Yuan +20000

Robin Williams +20000

Paul Peterson +20000

Matthew Riedel +20000

Matt NeSmith +20000

Marcus Kinhult +20000

Jens Dantorp +20000

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More