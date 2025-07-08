  • home icon
  • Golf
  • ISCO Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

ISCO Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 08, 2025 10:36 GMT
ISCO Championship - Previews - Source: Getty
ISCO Championship (Image Source: Getty)

The PGA Tour is hosting two events this week. Besides the Genesis Scottish Open, the opposite-field event, ISCO Championship 2025, will also tee off on July 10. The event will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Ad

Most of the top stars will be in Scotland, but the ISCO Championship will also feature notables like Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, and Camilo Villegas.

As per the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win at Louisville at +1600. Emiliano Grillo, who is coming into this week after a playoff heartbreak on Sunday, is at +1800.

also-read-trending Trending

ISCO Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ISCO Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):

  • Michael Thorbjornsen +1600
  • Emiliano Grillo +1800
  • Kevin Roy +1800
  • Jackson Koivun +2200
  • Rico Hoey +2200
  • Vince Whaley +2500
  • Cameron Champ +2500
  • Patrick Fishburn +2800
  • Mark Hubbard +2800
  • Beau Hossler +3000
  • Seamus Power +3500
  • Chandler Phillips +4500
  • Carson Young +4500
  • Sam Ryder +4500
  • S.H. Kim +4500
  • Quade Cummins +4500
  • Steven Fisk +5000
  • Ricky Castillo +5000
  • Kris Ventura +5000
  • Joseph Bramlett +5000
  • Hayden Springer +5500
  • Chan Kim +5500
  • Angel Ayora +5500
  • Luke List +6000
  • William Mouw +6500
  • Takumi Kanaya +6500
  • Adam Svensson +6500
  • Jeremy Paul +6500
  • Jackson Suber +7000
  • Chad Ramey +7000
  • Adam Schenk +7000
  • Will Gordon +7500
  • Nick Hardy +7500
  • Adam Hadwin +7500
  • Mac Meissner +7500
  • Lanto Griffin +7500
  • Justin Lower +7500
  • Harry Higgs +8000
  • Greyson Sigg +8000
  • Gordon Sargent +8000
  • Dylan Wu +8000
  • Thomas Rosenmueller +8000
  • S.Y. Noh +8000
  • Ben Kohles +8000
  • Wenyi Ding +9000
  • Taylor Montgomery +9000
  • Brice Garnett +9000
  • Brandon Robinson Thompson +9000
  • Trevor Cone +10000
  • David Lipsky +10000
  • Ben Silverman +10000
  • Ben Martin +10000
  • Martin Laird +10000
  • Kazuma Kobori +10000
  • Ivan Cantero Gutierrez +11000
  • David Skinns +11000
  • Marcus Armitage +11000
  • Zac Blair +12000
  • Tyler Duncan +12000
  • Fabrizio Zanotti +12000
  • Tim Widing +12000
  • Davis Bryant +12000
  • Patton Kizzire +12000
  • Noah Goodwin +12000
  • Andrea Pavan +12000
  • Maximilian Kieffer +12000
  • Kiradech Aphibarnrat +12000
  • Gavin Green +15000
  • Scott Piercy +15000
  • Scott Jamieson +15000
  • Callum Shinkwin +15000
  • Andreas Halvorsen +15000
  • Kevin Velo +15000
  • John Pak +15000
  • Jason Scrivener +17000
  • Hayden Buckley +17000
  • Tom Vaillant +17000
  • Cristobal Del Solar +17000
  • Casey Jarvis +17000
  • Callum Tarren +17000
  • Ricardo Gouveia +17000
  • Manuel Elvira +17000
  • M.J. Daffue +17000
  • Josh Teater +17000
  • Jack Senior +20000
  • Hamish Brown +20000
  • Troy Merritt +20000
  • Carl Yuan +20000
  • Robin Williams +20000
  • Paul Peterson +20000
  • Matthew Riedel +20000
  • Matt NeSmith +20000
  • Marcus Kinhult +20000
  • Jens Dantorp +20000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications