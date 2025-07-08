ISCO Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The PGA Tour is hosting two events this week. Besides the Genesis Scottish Open, the opposite-field event, ISCO Championship 2025, will also tee off on July 10. The event will take place at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Ad
Most of the top stars will be in Scotland, but the ISCO Championship will also feature notables like Emiliano Grillo, Nick Hardy, Peter Malnati, Seamus Power, and Camilo Villegas.
As per the odds, Michael Thorbjornsen is the favorite to win at Louisville at +1600. Emiliano Grillo, who is coming into this week after a playoff heartbreak on Sunday, is at +1800.
ISCO Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the ISCO Championship 2025 (as per DraftKings Sportsbook):
- Michael Thorbjornsen +1600
- Emiliano Grillo +1800
- Kevin Roy +1800
- Jackson Koivun +2200
- Rico Hoey +2200
- Vince Whaley +2500
- Cameron Champ +2500
- Patrick Fishburn +2800
- Mark Hubbard +2800
- Beau Hossler +3000
- Seamus Power +3500
- Chandler Phillips +4500
- Carson Young +4500
- Sam Ryder +4500
- S.H. Kim +4500
- Quade Cummins +4500
- Steven Fisk +5000
- Ricky Castillo +5000
- Kris Ventura +5000
- Joseph Bramlett +5000
- Hayden Springer +5500
- Chan Kim +5500
- Angel Ayora +5500
- Luke List +6000
- William Mouw +6500
- Takumi Kanaya +6500
- Adam Svensson +6500
- Jeremy Paul +6500
- Jackson Suber +7000
- Chad Ramey +7000
- Adam Schenk +7000
- Will Gordon +7500
- Nick Hardy +7500
- Adam Hadwin +7500
- Mac Meissner +7500
- Lanto Griffin +7500
- Justin Lower +7500
- Harry Higgs +8000
- Greyson Sigg +8000
- Gordon Sargent +8000
- Dylan Wu +8000
- Thomas Rosenmueller +8000
- S.Y. Noh +8000
- Ben Kohles +8000
- Wenyi Ding +9000
- Taylor Montgomery +9000
- Brice Garnett +9000
- Brandon Robinson Thompson +9000
- Trevor Cone +10000
- David Lipsky +10000
- Ben Silverman +10000
- Ben Martin +10000
- Martin Laird +10000
- Kazuma Kobori +10000
- Ivan Cantero Gutierrez +11000
- David Skinns +11000
- Marcus Armitage +11000
- Zac Blair +12000
- Tyler Duncan +12000
- Fabrizio Zanotti +12000
- Tim Widing +12000
- Davis Bryant +12000
- Patton Kizzire +12000
- Noah Goodwin +12000
- Andrea Pavan +12000
- Maximilian Kieffer +12000
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat +12000
- Gavin Green +15000
- Scott Piercy +15000
- Scott Jamieson +15000
- Callum Shinkwin +15000
- Andreas Halvorsen +15000
- Kevin Velo +15000
- John Pak +15000
- Jason Scrivener +17000
- Hayden Buckley +17000
- Tom Vaillant +17000
- Cristobal Del Solar +17000
- Casey Jarvis +17000
- Callum Tarren +17000
- Ricardo Gouveia +17000
- Manuel Elvira +17000
- M.J. Daffue +17000
- Josh Teater +17000
- Jack Senior +20000
- Hamish Brown +20000
- Troy Merritt +20000
- Carl Yuan +20000
- Robin Williams +20000
- Paul Peterson +20000
- Matthew Riedel +20000
- Matt NeSmith +20000
- Marcus Kinhult +20000
- Jens Dantorp +20000
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti