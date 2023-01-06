“Isn’t that what you’re doing?” - Scottie Scheffler reveals how his wife learned he was a star golfer

Scottie Scheffler's wife had no idea what his profession was like. She only came to know after watching a commercial.

Scheffler, who is currently at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course, interacted with the press. He was then asked how he met his wife, Meredith, whom he married in 2020 and if she knew anything about the game of golf or if she had improved her knowledge of the game over the years.

Scheffler told reporters that they met at Dallas High School as freshmen but didn't start dating until they became seniors.

“I had to woo her for a few years,” said Scheffler jokingly.

Like many professionals, Scheffler also initially started with elite-level junior and amateur golf initially. Despite this, his then-girlfriend Meredith didn't realize that Scheffler was playing at quite a high level until she saw one commercial.

Scheffler said that after winning the US Junior in 2013, he got the opportunity to play on Byron Nelson as a high school student in 2014.

"And Meredith, like, I was at her house one day, we were hanging out with her dad or something and the commercial came on TV. And she was kind of looking around, she was like, ‘Wait a minute. Isn’t that next weekend? Isn’t that what you’re doing?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m doing.’ She’s like, ‘Wow, that’s cool.'”

However, Scheffler said that he has now learned fast given she spends a lot of time with his parents.

Scheffler's wife's impact on his career

Scottie Scheffler credits Meredith for the impact on his professional career. When the 26-year-old won the Masters last year, Scheffler said he cried like a baby on Sunday morning until his wife came and calmed him down.

“She told me, 'Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?"

He further said that they talked about how it was God's 'control' and how he was leading him.

"And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory. Gosh, it was a long morning,” said Scheffler after conquering Augusta National.

Scottie Scheffler posing along with his wife after the Arnold Palmer Invitational win

Scottie married Meredith Scudder in 2020. Before that, they were together for six years. Both grew up in Texas and studied at Highland Park High School where they dated.

However, for further studies, Scheffler went to the University of Texas, whilst Scudder attended the University of Texas A&M, a rival university of the former.

Despite the rivalry between the two universities, Scheffler would make a visit to his girlfriend on her campus. Both graduated in 2018. Meredith was briefly in Zambia for her internship. In June 2020, Scheffler proposed to Scudder while they were on a hike at the Arbor Hills Nature Preserve. They both got married in December later that year.

Meredith is often seen accompanying her husband on Tour. She was seen caddying Scheffler during the Masters Par 3 event.

