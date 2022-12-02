ISPS Handa Australian Open 2022: Day 2 leaderboard and day 3 tee times

After a disappointing start in the first round of the Australian Open, Adam Scott resurged in the second round to share the lead with Victorian David Micheluzzi at eight-under-par.

Micheluzzi started the second round at the top of the leaderboard with a four-point lead but an eagle by Scott in the par-5 18th hole leveled the pair together to share the lead. They will start round 3 with a 3-point lead over Josh Berry, Haydn Barron, and Gunner Wiebe.

“I’ve had plenty of bad rounds in my career and had to come out the next day,” said Scott. “I also pride myself on kind of not throwing in the towel. I don’t rack up big numbers too often and I also don’t withdraw playing bad. I’m here to win the tournament this week and it can turn around quick,” he added.

Meanwhile, Cameron Smith, the highest-ranked player on the field, continued his struggles in the second round as well but managed to move into the weekend. The World No. 3 carded a two over 73 in the second round, making the cut with a narrow one-point lead.

In the women's championship, Hannah Green tops the leaderboard with a two-shot lead after carding a six-under 66 in the second round. Green was followed by South Korea's former world No.1, Jiyai Shin who finished at four under 68.

“I’ve just got to do whatever is good enough to win,” Green said. “I feel like I’ve just got to stay patient and probably not get too worried about what everyone else is doing,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shin's compatriot, So Yeon Ryu, 2022 British Open Champion, Ashleigh Buhai, and Australia's Grace Kim are tied for third.

This is the first time that men's and women's events have been held concurrently at the Australian Open, with both playing for an equal prize money purse of $1.7 million.

After being held at two courses, the Australian Open now shifts entirely to the Victoria Golf Club, where the final two rounds will be played. The event will conclude on Sunday, December 4.

Australian Open 2022 Round 3 tee times

6:50 Kristoffer Reitan, Lucas Higgins, John Lyras

7:10 Josh Armstrong, Derek Ackerman, Harrison Endycott

7:30 Justin Warren, Daniel Hillier, Nick Flanagan

7:50 Maverick Antcliff, Jack Munro, Liam Johnston

8:10 Lucas Herbert, Jason Scrivener, Connor Mckinney

8:30 David Horsey, Andrew Martin, Michael Sim

6:35 Cameron Davis, Elvis Smylie

6:45 Daniel Gale, Jack Thompson, Alejandro Cañizares

7:05 Terry Pilkadaris , Charlie Dann, Cameron Smith

7:25 Rasmus Højgaard, Matthew Millar, Blake Collyer

7:45 Max McCardle, Christopher Wood, Greg Chalmers

8:05 Jediah Morgan, Peter Wilson, Thomas Power Horan

8:25 Kit Bittle, Jake Hughes, Jack Murdoch

11:50 Deyen Lawson, Tom Lewis, Jason Norris

12:20 Matt Jones, Adrian Meronk, Shae Wools Cobb

12:40 Cameron Percy, Velten Meyer, Nicolai Højgaard

13:10 Pierre Pineau, Gunner Wiebe, Haydn Barron

13:30 Josh Geary, David Micheluzzi, Adam Scott

12:05 Min Woo Lee, Jarryd Felton, Ryo Hisatsune

12:25 Dimitrios Papadatos, Peter Lonard, Conor Purcell

12:45 Matthew Griffin, Ryan Fox, Zach Murray

13:05 Takumi Kanaya, John Parry, Hayden Hopewell

13:25 Wenyi Ding, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Scott Arnold

13:45 Luke Toomey, Kohei Okada, David Bransdon

