ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025: Featured groups for Round 1 ft. Charley Hull & Nelly Korda

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open is the upcoming LPGA Tour tournament after the completion of the Amundi Evian Championship, which Grace Kim won with a total score of 14-under. It will take place from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27, at the Dundonald Links and boast a purse of $2 million.

Ad

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open has a star-studded field and will feature top-tier LPGA Tour names.

Here are the featured groups for round one of the event:

5 featured groups for round one of the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open

1) Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, Charley Hull

Nelly Korda and Charley Hull - Source: Getty

Nelly Korda, Lottie Woad, and Charley Hull will tee off at 8:36 a.m. on the first tee. Before this, Korda hadn't won any event in the 2025 season yet, and her best finish came at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and the U.S. Women's Open with a T2 finish in each event after scoring 18-under and 5-under, respectively.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Hull's best finish in 2025 was a T4 at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a 7-under.

Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, Megan Khang

Minjee Lee and Megan Khang ( via Getty)

Minjee Lee, Rio Takeda, and Megan Khang will tee off at 8:14 a.m. on the first hole. Before this, Lee last won in 2025 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a total score of 4-under.

Ad

On the other hand, Khang’s best finish was a third-place finish at the Founders Cup with a total score of 16-under. Her last event in 2025 was at the Amundi Evian Championship with a T21 after scoring 6-under in total.

Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, Gemma Dryburgh

Maja Stark and Gemma Dryburgh ( via Getty)

Maja Stark, Hannah Darling, and Gemma Dryburgh will tee off at 8:25 a.m. on the first hole. Stark last won the U.S. Women's Open with a total score of 7-under.

Ad

On the other hand, Dryburgh’s best finish was a T26 at the JM Eagle LA Championship with a total score of 14-under.

Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, Esther Henseleit

Ayaka Furue and Esther Henseleit - Source: Getty

Ayaka Furue, Lauren Coughlin, and Esther Henseleit will play the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at 1:15 p.m. on tee 10. Furue's best finish was at the HSBC Women's World Championship with a T2 after scoring 9-under in total.

Ad

Also, Coughlin’s best finish came at the JM Eagle LA Championship with a T3 after scoring 19-under.

Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, Casandra Alexander

Grace Kim and Georgia Hall ( via Getty)

Grace Kim, Georgia Hall, and Casandra Alexander will tee off at 1:26 p.m. on the 10th hole. Kim won the Amundi Evian Championship with a 14-under total score.

On the other hand, Hall’s best finish was a T9 at the Honda LPGA Thailand, with a total of 15-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More