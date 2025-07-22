ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27, at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland. It will feature several top-ranked players preparing for the AIG Women's Open.
According to the odds, Minjee Lee is the favorite to win the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025. She has been in great form, having won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before posting a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship.
Nelly Korda hasn't won anything this year, but she once again enters the field as one of the favorites. She hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish in her last three starts but will be hoping to end that streak with a win.
ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 (as per Bet365):
- Minjee Lee - 9
- Nelly Korda - 11
- Lottie Woad - 16
- Hye Jin Choi - 16
- Ayaka Furue - 16
- Hyo Joo Kim - 18
- Miyuu Yamashita - 20
- Esther Henseleit - 22
- Megan Khang - 22
- Rio Takeda - 22
- Charley Hull - 25
- Andrea Lee - 25
- Jin Hee Im - 25
- Ariya Jutanugarn - 25
- Stephanie Kyriacou - 28
- Yealimi Noh - 30
- Chisato Iwai - 33
- Helen Briem - 40
- Gabriela Ruffels - 40
- Akie Iwai - 40
- Grace Kim - 45
- A Lim Kim - 50
- Mi Hyang Lee - 55
- Auston Kim - 55
- Sarah Schmelzel - 60
- Sei Young Kim - 60
- Lauren Coughlin - 60
- Shannon Tan - 66
- Leona Maguire - 66
- Chiara Tamburlini - 75
- Hannah Screen - 75
- Jenny Shin - 80
- Lindy Duncan - 80
- Amelia Garvey - 90
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 90
- Ina Yoon - 100
- Allisen Corpuz - 100
- Ingrid Lindblad - 100
- Emily Pedersen - 110
- Georgia Hall - 110
- Maja Stark - 110
- Anne van Dam - 110
- Casandra Alexander - 110
- Luna Sobron Galmes - 110
- Yuri Yoshida - 125
- Julia Lopez Ramirez - 125
- Lee-Anne Pace - 125
- Kirsten Rudgeley - 150
- Kristen Gillman - 150
- Lucy Li - 150
- Miranda Wang - 150
- Minami Katsu - 150
- Mimi Rhodes - 150
- Na Rin An - 140
- Jenny Bae - 140
- In Gee Chun - 140
- Wei Ling Hsu - 140
- Perrine Delacour - 140
- Emma Spitz - 140
- Cara Gainer - 160
- Aline Krauter - 160
- Saki Baba - 160
- Manon De Roey - 175
- Amy Yang - 175
- Nastasia Nadaud - 175