ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27, at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland. It will feature several top-ranked players preparing for the AIG Women's Open.

According to the odds, Minjee Lee is the favorite to win the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025. She has been in great form, having won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before posting a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Nelly Korda hasn't won anything this year, but she once again enters the field as one of the favorites. She hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish in her last three starts but will be hoping to end that streak with a win.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 (as per Bet365):

Minjee Lee - 9

Nelly Korda - 11

Lottie Woad - 16

Hye Jin Choi - 16

Ayaka Furue - 16

Hyo Joo Kim - 18

Miyuu Yamashita - 20

Esther Henseleit - 22

Megan Khang - 22

Rio Takeda - 22

Charley Hull - 25

Andrea Lee - 25

Jin Hee Im - 25

Ariya Jutanugarn - 25

Stephanie Kyriacou - 28

Yealimi Noh - 30

Chisato Iwai - 33

Helen Briem - 40

Gabriela Ruffels - 40

Akie Iwai - 40

Grace Kim - 45

A Lim Kim - 50

Mi Hyang Lee - 55

Auston Kim - 55

Sarah Schmelzel - 60

Sei Young Kim - 60

Lauren Coughlin - 60

Shannon Tan - 66

Leona Maguire - 66

Chiara Tamburlini - 75

Hannah Screen - 75

Jenny Shin - 80

Lindy Duncan - 80

Amelia Garvey - 90

Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 90

Ina Yoon - 100

Allisen Corpuz - 100

Ingrid Lindblad - 100

Emily Pedersen - 110

Georgia Hall - 110

Maja Stark - 110

Anne van Dam - 110

Casandra Alexander - 110

Luna Sobron Galmes - 110

Yuri Yoshida - 125

Julia Lopez Ramirez - 125

Lee-Anne Pace - 125

Kirsten Rudgeley - 150

Kristen Gillman - 150

Lucy Li - 150

Miranda Wang - 150

Minami Katsu - 150

Mimi Rhodes - 150

Na Rin An - 140

Jenny Bae - 140

In Gee Chun - 140

Wei Ling Hsu - 140

Perrine Delacour - 140

Emma Spitz - 140

Cara Gainer - 160

Aline Krauter - 160

Saki Baba - 160

Manon De Roey - 175

Amy Yang - 175

Nastasia Nadaud - 175

