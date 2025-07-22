  • home icon
  Golf
  LPGA Tour
  ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 22, 2025 05:30 GMT
ISPS HANDA Women
Lauren Coughlin is defending champion at the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open (Image Source: Getty)

The ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 will take place from Thursday, July 24, to Sunday, July 27, at Dundonald Links in Gailes, Ayrshire, Scotland. It will feature several top-ranked players preparing for the AIG Women's Open.

According to the odds, Minjee Lee is the favorite to win the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025. She has been in great form, having won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship before posting a T3 finish at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Nelly Korda hasn't won anything this year, but she once again enters the field as one of the favorites. She hasn’t recorded a top-10 finish in her last three starts but will be hoping to end that streak with a win.

ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open 2025 (as per Bet365):

  • Minjee Lee - 9
  • Nelly Korda - 11
  • Lottie Woad - 16
  • Hye Jin Choi - 16
  • Ayaka Furue - 16
  • Hyo Joo Kim - 18
  • Miyuu Yamashita - 20
  • Esther Henseleit - 22
  • Megan Khang - 22
  • Rio Takeda - 22
  • Charley Hull - 25
  • Andrea Lee - 25
  • Jin Hee Im - 25
  • Ariya Jutanugarn - 25
  • Stephanie Kyriacou - 28
  • Yealimi Noh - 30
  • Chisato Iwai - 33
  • Helen Briem - 40
  • Gabriela Ruffels - 40
  • Akie Iwai - 40
  • Grace Kim - 45
  • A Lim Kim - 50
  • Mi Hyang Lee - 55
  • Auston Kim - 55
  • Sarah Schmelzel - 60
  • Sei Young Kim - 60
  • Lauren Coughlin - 60
  • Shannon Tan - 66
  • Leona Maguire - 66
  • Chiara Tamburlini - 75
  • Hannah Screen - 75
  • Jenny Shin - 80
  • Lindy Duncan - 80
  • Amelia Garvey - 90
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen - 90
  • Ina Yoon - 100
  • Allisen Corpuz - 100
  • Ingrid Lindblad - 100
  • Emily Pedersen - 110
  • Georgia Hall - 110
  • Maja Stark - 110
  • Anne van Dam - 110
  • Casandra Alexander - 110
  • Luna Sobron Galmes - 110
  • Yuri Yoshida - 125
  • Julia Lopez Ramirez - 125
  • Lee-Anne Pace - 125
  • Kirsten Rudgeley - 150
  • Kristen Gillman - 150
  • Lucy Li - 150
  • Miranda Wang - 150
  • Minami Katsu - 150
  • Mimi Rhodes - 150
  • Na Rin An - 140
  • Jenny Bae - 140
  • In Gee Chun - 140
  • Wei Ling Hsu - 140
  • Perrine Delacour - 140
  • Emma Spitz - 140
  • Cara Gainer - 160
  • Aline Krauter - 160
  • Saki Baba - 160
  • Manon De Roey - 175
  • Amy Yang - 175
  • Nastasia Nadaud - 175
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

