"It was very layered": Golf insider confirms new revelations about PGA Tour officials meeting with President Donald Trump

The commisioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, met President Donald Trump last week to discuss the ongoing PIF negotiations along with Adam Scott. Veteran golf writer Rex Hoggard revealed on the recent episode of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex and Lav, that the meeting was not just about the negotiations but also included a heavier topic.

Following the PGA Tour's meeting with President Trump at the Oval Office, rumors circulating social media questioned if the meeting took place to address the United States Department of Justice (DOJ)'s investigation into the PGA Tour for anti-trust violations. Rex Hoggard spoke to Jay Monahan during the 2025 Genesis Invitational and confirmed the rumors

"I was told by the commisioner that this [the meeting] was initated by the [PGA] Tour. The Tour reached out to the White House trying to get this meeting arranged. It lasted about 40 minutes in the Oval Office and I was taken by the idea that to hear the commisioner describe that meeting, it was very much layered as I was trying to drill down into sort of the minutiae of it all," Hoggard said (0:19-1:02)

"Was this really just about the Department of Justice's investigation into the Tour for possible anti-trust violations - an investigation that's been going on for years now. It predates the framework agreement or was this more about the negotiations between the Tour and Public Investment Fund? The answer was frankly yes. It involved everything. It was a very layered conversation," he added.

The DOJ launched an investigation against the PGA Tour for potentially violating anti-trust laws prior to the Framework Agreement coming in place in 2023. The PGA Tour announced the negotiations between the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) via the Agreement along with Strategic Sports Group.

However, shortly after the PGA Tour made the announcement, the Department of Justice issued the circuit that it will be extending the preexisting investigation to oversee the organization's propsed merger with LIV Golf's primary financier, the PIF. Some golf enthusiasts speculate that the DOJ's investigation could be the final hurdle for the PGA Tour and the PIF's merger.

PGA Tour issues statement following meeting with President Trump

The PGA Tour's commissoner Jay Monahan and Adam Scott met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, February 4. The main topic on the agenda was to discuss the future of men's professional golf following the emergence of LIV Golf in 2021.

Tiger Woods and Adam Scott serve as player directors on the PGA Tour's policy board and have been directly involved in the PGA Tour-PIF negotiations. In a joint statement along with Monahan, they said (via PGA Tour):

"We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”

The Framework Agreement stated that a consesus would be reached by December 31, 2024. However, the deadline was extended till December 2024. As of February 2025, a decision is yet to be made. Players and golf enthusiasts alike eagerly await to see the the reunification of men's professional golf following negotiations that have been ongoing since 2023.

