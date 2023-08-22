"It was like an episode of The Office" -Tyrrell Hatton's reaction to FedEx Cup standings attracts hilarious responses from golf fans

Tyrrell Hatton's reaction to his FedEx Cup standings has golf fans in stitches.

The scenario unfolded on Sunday at Olympia Fields, where Hatton's one-over 71 dashed his hopes of a strong Tour Championship berth. In a course yielding 11 rounds of four under or better in a 50-man field, his fortunes took an unfortunate turn.

The ill-fated round left him well below the desired mark he needed to secure a confident spot in the Tour Championship. Amidst the deflated air of Tyrrell Hatton's post-round disposition, a PGA Tour official intervened with news that proved too good to be true. As Hatton exited the locker room, he was informed that his Tour Championship journey was not over yet.The moment was posted on the PGA Tour's official twitter page.

"It was like an episode of The Office," a fan reacted over the video of Tyrrell Hatton. (Via Twitter)

What a weird, awkward video. PGA Tour in a nutshell"

Tyrell was NOT having any of it 😂 "

I have a feeling Tyrrell knows exactly what is going on and doesn’t need this info😂"

Not sure Tyrell is I’ll enjoy seeing this tweet. Showing a passionate guy just off the course in private conversation is never great"

Leave him alone and let it play out"

Tyrrell Hatton's journey at the BMW Championship

Tyrrell Hatton's journey at the BMW Championship was akin to a heart-pounding roller coaster ride. Beginning the tournament in 26th place, he was in a promising position to secure a spot in the prestigious Tour Championship. His consistent play over the first three rounds propelled him forward, but the final day added twists and turns that even Hatton did not anticipate.

His final round kicked off on a promising note, with Hatton posting a three-under 32 on the front nine. However, the back-nine presented its challenges. Back-to-back bogeys on holes 10 and 11 hinted at the uphill battle he faced. Tyrrell Hatton rallied with a birdie on the 12th hole but faltered with a double-bogey seven on the 15th.

Tyrrell Hatton at the BMW Championship - Final Round (Image via Getty)

A relentless Hatton countered the setback with a birdie, only to face another hurdle in the form of a bogey on the 17th hole. His fortunes hung in the balance as he reached the 18th tee. The fairway bunker swallowed his tee shot, setting the stage for a nerve-wracking finish. Hatton displayed his resolve with a strong third shot, setting up a par opportunity.

Tyrrell Hatton's visible disappointment, including a club slam earlier in the tournament, painted a picture of a player who believed his Tour Championship aspirations had been dashed. Despite the challenging finish, Hatton's overall performance secured his place at 29th overall in the tour Championship.

Fellow golfer Jordan Spieth also experienced a nail-biting finish, both striving to claim spots in the Tour Championship. In a turn of events, both Hatton and Spieth secured their berths, clinching 29th and 30th places, respectively.