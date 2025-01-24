"It means an awful lot" — When Rory McIlroy ticked off 'one of the last things' on his 'golfing CV'

Rory McIlroy won the Tour Championship in 2016 after defeating Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore in a playoff. He was impressive with his game at the tournament and ultimately seized the title and also won the overall FedEx Championship for the season.

Following his victory, Rory McIlroy called it one of the last things added to his golfing CV. Before 2016, the Northern Irish golfer had won the Majors and also made his debut at the Ryder Cup in 2010.

Moreover, he even won the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in 2012. However, it took him a long time to win the Tour Championship and to become the FedEx Cup champion. Speaking of his win at the Tour Championship, McIlroy said (via Independent in 2016):

"It means an awful lot. I've made it no secret that it's one of the last things I feel like I had left on my golfing CV, and I made it a big goal of mine especially after the summer had gone, to win it.

"So to be here and to win the FedExCup, especially where I came in in the mid-30s somewhere, to play the way I have in the last few weeks to get it done is very special," McIlroy added.

Notably, since then, he again won the Tour Championship in 2019 by defeating Xander Schauffele by four strokes. In 2022, McIlroy won the Tour Championship for the third time in his career. That year, he registered a one-stroke win over Sungjae Im and Scottie Scheffler.

A look Into Rory McIlroy's performances at the Tour Championship 2016

The Northern Irishman started his campaign at the Tour Championship in 2016 with a solid round of 68. He began the game with a bogey on the first hole but then made three birdies from the third to the fifth holes. However, he struggled and made two back-to-back double bogeys on the seventh and eighth holes but bounced back on the back nine with four birdies for a round of 2-under 68.

He had a rough game in the second round and played a round of 70 but improved in the next two rounds with scores of 66 and 64. He was tied for the lead after four rounds with Kevin Chappell and Ryan Moore. After defeating them in a playoff, he clinched the championship.

Speaking of his performance, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"When something like that happens, you have to make the most of it. The holed shots from the fairway, it's part skill, but there's an epic part of luck in there as well, and I took advantage of it and made birdie at the last. A lot of things had to go right for me today, and they did. Everything fell into place. Just thankfully, I won the tournament and the FedExCup too.

Over the years, Rory McIlroy has won 26 PGA Tour tournaments in his career.

