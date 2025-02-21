"It's actually kind of funny" – When Nelly Korda and Jessica joined the LPGA Tour’s unique sibling record club

Nelly Korda has won the 2021 Gainbridge LPGA Tour event after registering a three-stroke win over Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson. Interestingly, the victory came just after her sister Jessica won on the LPGA Tour.

Prior to the Gainbridge LPGA, Jessica Korda registered an incredible win at the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions by defeating Danielle Kang in a playoff. It was the second time in the history of the LPGA Tour that sisters won two back-to-back tournaments.

Following the victory, during the press conference of the 2021 Gainbridge LPGA, Nelly Korda reflected on her victory and also on winning the event in the same week her sister Jessica celebrated her birthday.

She expressed her gratitude for being able to follow in the footsteps of Annika Sörenstam. Prior to the Korda sisters, Annika and her sister Charlotta won two back-to-back LPGA Tour events.

Speaking of her victory, Nelly said (via Asap Sports):

"It's amazing. If we can follow in their footsteps, in Annika's footsteps, that would be absurd. As I said, it just feels amazing to pull off a win, especially in front of family. It's actually kind of funny because Jess won the week of my dad's birthday and I won the week of Jess'."

Annika Sörenstam had won the 2000 Welch’s/Circle K Championship, and a week later, her sister Charlotta Sörenstam won the Standard Register Ping Championship on the LPGA Tour.

When Nelly Korda reflected on her winning Gainbridge LPGA 2021

Nelly Korda entered the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA Tour sitting at the top of the leaderboard. She extended her lead after playing the final round with a 69 to register a win in the game.

During the press conference of the tournament in 2021, Korda reflected on her performance, saying (via Asap Sports):

"I was pretty uneasy all day. I was not hitting it good. I was not hitting enough greens. I was not hitting it great off the tee. I just kept it together. I really grinded today, and my caddie was definitely a big part of why I'm here right now holding the trophy up - without the trophy."

"He kept me calm and is someone I can vent to. He even said, If you need to snap on someone, snap on me. So sometimes it's really good to get it out. He's such a great team player. I owe a lot of my success to him," she added.

Nelly Korda has so far won 15 LPGA Tour events in her career. She also has two major titles, the Chevron Championship (2024) and the Women's PGA Championship (2021), to her name. Meanwhile, her sister Jessica has won six LPGA Tour events in her career.

