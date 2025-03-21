"It's a good arm workout" - When Rory McIlroy revealed the 'worst' part of winning the PGA Championship trophy

Rory McIlroy won the prestigious PGA Championship twice in his career, in 2012 and 2014. In 2015, he returned to defend his title, and while talking to the media, he reflected on the "worst thing" about winning the trophy.

The Northern Irish golfer said:

"Whenever I won it first, in 2012, the worst thing is I mean it's obviously like it's great winning this tournament, but having to take all those photos at the end holding this thing, it's quite, it's a good arm workout at the end of the day. It's heavy. I made a pretty good catch of the lid last year when it was dropped. I've never attempted to fill it."

"It's too big to try and fill or take any sort of drink out of it. But look, it's one of the most iconic trophies in our sport and to be able to get my hands on it for two years out of the last three is quite an honor. And to try to make that three in a row this year and three out of the last four is an honor."

McIlroy has won four Major titles: the 2011 U.S. Open, 2012 and 2014 PGA, and 2014's The Open Championship.

When Rory McIlroy opened up about winning four Majors at 25

Rory McIlroy won his second Players Championship during a three-hole aggregate playoff at TPC Sawgrass on Monday, March 17, 2025, in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. at +1 over J.J. Spaun. [Picture credit: Photo via Imagn Images]

Rory McIlroy registered a one-stroke win at the PGA Championship in 2014, his fourth Major title. With that, he joined the elite club of Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, becoming the third golfer in the world to win four Major titles at just 25.

During the press conference at the 2014 PGA Championship, McIlroy reflected on the achievement:

"I try and put all this talk aside every time it comes up, but Tiger and Jack are two of the most successful players in our sport of all time. I'm on a nice track at the minute and I'm on a nice path. I've still got a long way to go, but to be in their company at this age is very special."

However, since then, another Major has eluded McIlroy. He came close to victory several times, finishing runner-up at the U.S. Open back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

