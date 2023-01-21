“It’s not like a team sport” - Lucas Herbert believes there will be no clashes between LIV and PGA Tour golfers at Saudi International

Lucas Herbert doesn't feel there will be any clash between the LIV and PGA Tour golfers in the upcoming Saudi International.

The 2023 Saudi International will be different from its past editions in a couple of ways. First, the 126 man field in Dubai will feature professionals who are now part of the LIV Golf. Secondly, the Public Investment Fund is the title sponsor of the event. To unite, PIF is the leading financial source of the Saudi-backed league.

As per reports, all 48 players from LIV Golf have a separate contract for the event and will participate in the the Dubai meet, which includes big golf names such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.

World No. 64 Herbert has participated in several events with LIV Golf members, including the BMW PGA, the Australian PGA and the Open. It must be noted that the LIV golfer has been allowed to play on the DP World Tour due to the UK sports arbitration judgment. Despite some friction between the two parties, Herbert said his experience was not any different from the past.

“Once we’re out there playing it doesn’t feel any different. It’s a 72-hole event and I’ll be trying to win. You might read about some added tension in some media reports, but I don’t think there will be any. It will just feel like you’re seeing players you haven’t seen in a while, and that happens all the time.", Herbert was quoted by Golf Digest.

Herbert said that unlike team sports, professional golfers don't see many players for most of the tournament.

"You can play on the same tour as someone, but play an opposite schedule to them and hardly ever see them. At Wentworth and at the Aussie events, I don’t think anything had changed.” the 27 year old stated further.

Several players who were part of the Saudi International last year are now with LIV Golf, including DeChambeau, Johnson, Smith, Phil Mickelson and the 2022 champion Harold Varner. However, many didn't like joining the Saudi-backed league such as Tony Finau, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

Lucas Herbert granted to play in Saudi International by PGA Tour

Harold Varner is the defending champion at Saudi Internationals

Lucas Herbert is one of the few golfers who has been allowed on the PGA Tour to play in the Saudi International. Along with Herbert, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young and Cameron Champ were allowed by the Tour to take part in a conflicting-event.

As per the provision in the PGA Tour Player Handbook and Tournament Regulations, if the player has taken a minimum of 15 starts, he is allowed to apply three conflicting-event releases per season. They need to give the PGA Tour 45 days notice. The professionals featured at the Royal Greens Golf Club will have to to play the Pebble Beach Pro-Am twice in the next three years.

Herbert will be playing in his first event of the year if we don't count the Pro-Am event he won in Australia in his hometown. World No. 64 has featured in every edition of the Saudi International since it was named as part of the DP World Tour in 2019. His best finish here came last year, finishing 21st.

His only PGA Tour victory so far has come in the 2021 Bermuda Championship. After Dubai, he will play his first PGA Tour event of the season at the WM Phoenix Open next month.

