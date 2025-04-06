Paige Spiranac is known in the golf world for her social media content. She is pretty active on different social media platforms and is known for posting golf-related content.

On April 13, 2023, Paige Spiranac shared a video on her YouTube channel, where she currently boasts around 442K subscribers, sharing her experience of the Masters. The American golf influencer revealed that at that time she had visited the Masters three times. She called it the "Disney World for golf" while talking about the atmosphere of the Augusta National.

Speaking of the Masters, Spiranac said (6:30):

"First off, just how well-run it is — it’s a well-oiled machine. It’s like Disney World for golf. They have these perfect merch areas, and everything is perfectly calculated to enhance your experience."

"That’s something that’s really fun. Obviously, there are a ton of people there — it’s packed — but you never really feel like you’re waiting too long, because again, they just know how to work everyone around," she added.

Back in 2023, when she attended the Masters, Paige Spiranac stole the limelight in her green outfit, matching the vibe of the Major. She styled in a glamorous green dress paired up with a cowgirl hat. She posted a few pictures of her outing on her Instagram handle on April 5, 2023, along with the caption that said:

"Today was 😍 but tomorrow the tournament starts and I’m so excited! Who do you have winning?"

The 2023 Masters was held from April 6 to 9 at the prestigious Augusta National. That year, it was Spanish golfer Jon Rahm, who now plays on the LIV Golf, won the event by registering a four-stroke easy win over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka.

When Paige Spiranac shared her experience of being at the Masters

In the same video, Paige Spiranac also reflected on the people at Augusta National and shared her experience of being at the Major. She talked about the fans, who came to watch the game saying (8:08):

"How respectful all the golf fans are, and how cool it is to experience a golf tournament with no cell phones. You're not allowed to have any on property. It’s a little weird at first. On the first day, I kept reaching for my phone every two seconds. But by Sunday, I didn’t even think about it once. It was actually quite refreshing — not having it, not feeling like I needed it.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Masters is looming around the corner. This year the event will start with its first round on Thursday, April 10, and will have its finale on Sunday, April 13. Scottie Scheffler will return to defend his title at the Major.

Aside from Scheffler, this year's Masters will also feature Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, and some other top-ranked golfers in the world.

