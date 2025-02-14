Jack Nicklaus teams up with up-and-coming golf brand to launch $20 limited edition '3 Pennies' ball markers

Jack Nicklaus is collaborating with Stix Golf to launch exclusive golf equipment and accessories. The special line includes golf ball markers and full sets inspired by the legendary golfer.

Stix Golf's most anticipated launch is the Stix X Nicklaus "3 Pennies" Ball Markers taglined as More Than Just Ball Markers. Nicknamed as the Golden Bear, Jack Nicklaus had a tradition of carrying three pennies in his pocket each time he played a round of golf.

Nicklaus believed that this ritual helped him win 73 titles on the PGA Tour. Stix Golf is set to launch a set of three ball markers that will retail for $19.99 on the brand's official website. Here's a look at Stix Golf's statement about the Jack Nicklaus inspired collectors item (via Stix Golf):

"More than just ball markers, they’re a nod to confidence, routine, and the habits that make great golfers. Own a piece of history—because this is just the beginning."

This set of ball markers represents the first launch of Stix Golf's collaboration with Jack Nicklaus' 'Nicklaus Companies'. Expected to launch in Spring 2025, the 3 Pennies Ball Markers will be followed by releases of full club sets.

Here's a preview of Nicklaus' much anticipated launch (via X @Golfcity):

According to the brand's official website, purchasing the Stix X Nicklaus "3 Pennies" Ball Markers will give customers early access to the future launch of the Stix X Nicklaus Sets.

How many Major titles does Jack Nicklaus have?

Jack Nicklaus won a whopping 73 titles on the PGA Tour. The retired professional golfer also holds the record for the most number of Major championship victories. The Golden Bear won 18 Major titles from 1962 to 1986.

The 85-year-old golfing legend won his first Major title at the 1962 US Open in great fashion, defeating his rival, the late Arnold Palmer, in a playoff.

He won his last major at the 1986 Masters Tournament. Nicklaus defeated Tom Kite and Greg Norman by one stroke to earn his sixth victory at the tournament.

Here's a look at his Major championship record:

Masters Tournament

Wins: 6

Runners up finish: 4

3rd place finish: 2

Top 5 finishes: 15

Top 25 finishes: 29

Appearances: 45

Cuts Made: 37

US Open

Wins: 4

Runners up finish: 4

3rd place finish: 1

Top 5 finishes: 11

Top 25 finishes: 22

Appearances: 44

Cuts Made: 35

Open Championship

Wins: 3

Runners up finish: 7

3rd place finish: 3

Top 5 finishes: 16

Top 25 finishes: 21

Appearances: 38

Cuts Made: 32

PGA Championship

Wins: 5

Runners up finish: 4

3rd place finish: 3

Top 5 finishes: 14

Top 25 finishes: 23

Appearances: 37

Cuts Made: 27

