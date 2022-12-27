Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods: Who had the more illustrious career?

Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods are perhaps the two greatest names on the professional golf tour. One has won the maximum number of majors; the other has had the most titles.

Two different generations of players, but two once-in-a generation players, so who has had a better career? Here's a look at both careers.

Titles

Tiger Woods celebrating his 2008 US Open win

Both Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus have won a lot of PGA titles in their careers. While Nicklaus won 73 PGA titles, Woods has won 82. Woods and Sam Snead share the record for the most professional golf titles. Nicklaus has received the PGA Tour Player of the Year award five times, and Woods has received it a record 11 times, not even close.

Majors

This is a record where Nicklaus edges out Woods, at least for now. While Tiger has won it 15 times, Nicklaus' record stands at 18, three more than the 46 year old.

Jack holds the record for the most Masters Tournaments and has a joint record for the most US Opens and the PGA Championship. Woods doesn't have a title record, but he holds the record of winning all 4 majors by a minimum of 5 strokes. He also has the record for the largest margin of victory at the Open Championship (8 holes).

Apart from the 18 majors, Nicklaus finished as a runner-up 19 times. Tiger, on the other hand, settled as a runner-up 7 times. Another point where Nicklaus leads Tiger. Despite being hampered by injuries lately, Woods still has a chance to make up for it and surpass Nicklaus.

Players championship

Jack Nicklaus playing shot during 1971 Masters, which he eventually won

The Players Championship is an annual golf tournament that is often touted as the fifth major. Jack Nicklaus has won the Championship three times: in 1974, 1976, and 1978. Tiger won it twice, once in 2013 and once in 2014.Again, Nicklaus edged over Woods.

Career prize money

Tiger has been a money-making machine. He has made more money than anyone else, having a net worth of $1 billion and being only the third sportsperson to do that. Jack Nicklaus earned just $5,734,031 in his career, placing him 338th.

Woods has made that much in just one year eleven times. While one can argue that marketing wasn't a big thing in Nicklaus' prime, Woods still made his name as a brand and he has paved the way for other professionals too.

National team appearances

Both Nicklaus and Woods represented the US in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup. While Woods has appeared in 8 Ryder Cups having a 13-21-3 record. Nicklaus has played in six Ryder Cups with a 17–8–3 record.

Nicklaus is 1-1 as the US captain in the Ryder Cup and 2-1-1 in the Presidents Cup. Woods captained the US in the 2019 Presidents Cup, where he played well with a record of 3-0-0.

Other records

Woods has an all-time PGA Tour record for most consecutive cuts made. From 1998 to 2005, he made 142 consecutive cuts.Nicklaus once held this record with 105 cuts.

Jack Nicklaus or Tiger Woods?

Both Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus are Hall of Famers, and both have been awarded the Presidential Medal, the highest civilian honor in the US.

Jack leads in certain aspects while Tiger is strong in others, so it's just a matter of perspective on how we look at our favorites.

Poll : 0 votes