Jake Knapp dedicates his Mexico Open triumph to his late grandfather who died last year

Jake Knapp, PGA Tour rookie, secured his first win this past weekend at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, dedicating his victory to his late grandfather who died last year.

Knapp's grandfather, Gordon Bowley, passed away in April 2023 at the age of 85. Knapp viewed his grandfather as his closest friend and ally as he was winding his way up the ranks in an attempt to make it to the big stage of professional golf.

Earning a whopping $1.46 million on Sunday, Knapp reflected on his time spent just two years ago as a nightclub bouncer who was trying to make ends meet, and now he is a PGA Tour winner who has found himself gaining entry into the 2024 Masters and the PGA Championship. Knapp will also be fully exempt throughout the 2026 PGA Tour season.

According to PGATour.com, Knapp said: "I miss him, miss talking to him, wish he could see it, It was always like, my dream and his dream as well for me to get out here. … He’s super special to me and my entire family. I know he’s with me out there and he’s watching.”

Knapp and his grandfather were very close and are still close in a spiritual sense to this day. Knapp even mentioned in a press conference that he still texts his grandfather after every round he plays.

Jake Knapp earns the win at the Mexico Open

After rolling in the final putt on the 18th hole Sunday afternoon, Jake Knapp secured his first ever PGA Tour win raking in $1.46 million. Knapp ended up setting a PGA Tour record as the first ever winner to only hit two fairways on championship Sunday and still finding a way to win the tournament.

Knapp started out his 2024 PGA Tour campaign playing consistent golf as he tied for third at the Farmers Insurance Open and saw himself finish T28 at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona.

From not having any status on the PGA Tour three years ago, Knapp ended up using his conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023 where he finished T13 in the season long standings, to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Jake Knapp is now on the radar of the golf world, and with signature events and Major championships etched into his schedule for the remainder of the season, he will be looking to continue his magical run.