Jena Sims asks Brooks Koepka to "come home" after strong finish at LIV Golf Singapore

Brooks Koepka's wife Jena Sims is quite active on Instagram with over 315K followers. She is a social media influencer and makes regular posts about her day-to-day life to keep her fans updated.

Recently, she shared a post about Brooks Koepka's final round from the LIV Golf Singapore event and asked him to come back home soon. Koepka made a strong finish this week and finished runners-up after carding -12 for the event.

"Strong finish now come home!!!" Sims wrote.

Jena Sims shares a special message for Brooks Koepka. Image via Instagram @jenasims

Brooks Koepka has been away from home for about two weeks now as he competed in the LIV Golf Hong Kong event last week and now LIV Golf Singapore. His wife Jena Sims, and son Crew did not accompany him and stayed back home. Jena's Sims' post is a reference to this.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka recorded his best finish of the 2025 LIV Golf season and overcame the struggle he faced in the second round where he carded just -2 for the day. Koepka was the defending champion of the event and he showcased on the final day why he has five LIV Golf trophies to his name.

The five-time LIV Golf winner carded four birdies in a row on the first four holes of the Sentosa Golf Club and remained six under for the day with two more birdies on holes seven and nine. However, the two bogeys on holes 13th and 15th restricted his challenge for the top spot as Joaquin Niemann won the event after carding -17 for the event.

2025 LIV Golf Singapore leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2025 LIV Golf Singapore event.

1. Joaquin Niemann -17

-17 2. Brooks Koepka -12

-12 3. Ben Campbell -11

-11 4. David Puig -10

-10 T5. Louis Oosthuizen -9

-9 T5. Jon Rahm -9

-9 T5. Sebastian Muñoz -9

-9 T5. Cameron Tringale -9

-9 T5. Dustin Johnson -9

-9 T10. Bryson DeChambeau -7

-7 T10. Abraham Ancer -7

-7 T10. Paul Casey -7

-7 T10. Jason Kokrak -7

-7 T14. Richard Bland -5

-5 T14. Luis Masaveu -5

-5 T14. Kevin Na -5

-5 T14. Charl Schwartzel -5

-5 T14. Lucas Herbert -5

-5 T19. Tyrrell Hatton -4

-4 T19. Harold Varner III -4

-4 T19. Caleb Surratt -4

-4 T19. Phil Mickelson -4

-4 T19. Cameron Smith -4

-4 24. Thomas Pieters -3

-3 T25. Anirban Lahiri -2

-2 T25. Chieh-Po Lee -2

-2 T25. Tom McKibbin -2

-2 T25. Patrick Reed -2

-2 T29. Peter Uihlein -1

-1 T29. Talor Gooch -1

-1 T29. Dean Burmester -1

-1 T32. Adrian Meronk E

E T32. Sergio Garcia E

E T32. Matt Jones E

E T32. Danny Lee E

E T32. Brendan Steele E

E 37. Carlos Ortiz +1

+1 T38. Andy Ogletree +2

+2 T38. Bubba Watson +2

+2 T38. Henrik Stenson +2

+2 T41. Branden Grace +3

+3 T41. Charles Howell III +3

+3 T41. Yubin Jang +3

+3 T44. Martin Kaymer +4

+4 T44. John Catlin +4

+4 T44. Matthew Wolff +4

+4 T47. Lee Westwood +5

+5 T47. Anthony Kim +5

+5 T49. Ian Poulter +6

+6 T49. Sam Horsfield +6

+6 T51. Marc Leishman +9

+9 T51. Mito Pereira +9

+9 53. Graeme McDowell +10

+10 54. Frederik Kjettrup +18

