Jena Sims twins with Brooks Koepka in matching outfits in latest post

Brooks Koepka and his wife Jena Sims are on vacation together with some of their closest friends after he missed the cut at last week's PGA Championship. The model took to her Instagram platform to share snaps of her and her husband twinning on the beach.

Ad

Sims initially posted an image of the two hugging, stating that if her followers looked closely, they could see them wearing matching outfits. A few minutes later, she posted another picture with "proof."

The couple wore matching white and black outfits with a tropical theme. Brooks Koepka wore a black t-shirt with the Paradise Swim Shorts in a black and white floral print from Duvin Design. The garment retails for $68 on the brand's official website. Koepka paired the look with the Nike Vomero 18 running sneakers worth $150 and a white hat.

Ad

Trending

Koepka's wife stunned in the same brand's Paradise Crop Button Up and Paradise Beach Pant, worth $68 and $72, respectively. Here's a look at Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka's matching outfits while on a picturesque beach (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

In another image, Jena Sims wore Duvin Design's Paradise Top and Paradise Bottom, which retail for $59 each.

Ad

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model accessorized perfectly with a pair of white framed sunglasses and neon yellow slides. Jena Sims completed the look with a hilarious hat named Miss Trucker from Duvin Design, which read:

"My wife said she was leaving if I don't stop golfing and I'm going to miss her."

Koepka also wore a similar hat called the Duvin Beach Club Hat that retails for $37. Jena Sims' hat can also be found on the brand's official website for the same price. Here's a look at the other image Sims had posted (via Instagram @jenamsims):

Ad

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims (Image via Instagram @jenamsims)

While on the beach, Jena Sims also announced that she will be walking Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Swim Week Runway Show from May 30 to 31st at the W South Beach.

Ad

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka turn down Netflix's Full Swing

Netflix's popular Full Swing series documents the lives of the world's best golfers are they go about their personal and professional duties. In an episode of Sirius XM's The Nikki & Brie Show, Jena Sims revealed that she and Brooks Koepka turned down multiple offers to star in the show.

Here's a look at what she had to say (via People Magazine):

Ad

"We've said, 'No,' like 30 times."

Jena Sims also revealed that she and Brooks Koepka were offered full creative control over the Netflix show. She stated that having cameras follow their personal and professional lives would not be healthy for their family. The model also said that Brooks Koepka already has to deal with a lot of cameras on the LIV Golf league and during Major championship tournaments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More