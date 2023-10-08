Jerry Kelly net worth: How much has the golfer earned in his career?

Jerry Kelly is having another excellent season on the PGA Tour Champions. He has yet to win, but has eight top-10s and seven top-25 finishes in 19 events. He is currently playing at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, where he is now in second place, with the third round still to finish.

The American has had a long and lucrative career in professional golf. His earnings are estimated at $41.5 million for his results on the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Champions.

Expand Tweet

Jerry Kelly turned professional in 1989 after graduating from the University of Hartford. He spent the first few years of his professional career playing in local and minor tournaments until 1993, when he began playing on the Korn Ferry Tour (then the Nike Tour).

The 56-year-old played there until 1995. He played in 82 tournaments with two wins and 24 top-10 finishes. He made the cut in 57 of the events he played. The American's earnings on this circuit totaled $310,881.

In 1996, he earned his membership on the PGA Tour, where he remained until 2016, although he continues to play tournaments at this level into the current season. On the main US circuit, Kelly has played 627 tournaments, with three wins, 88 top-10 finishes and 402 cuts made. His earnings amount to $29.1 million.

As for the majors, Kelly has played in 45 events, making 26 cuts. His best finish was a top-10 one at the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open, both in 2007. He has three other top-25 finishes.

Jerry Kelly's PGA Tour Champions career

Jerry Kelly's greatest sporting (though not financial) success has come on the PGA Tour Champions, where he made his debut in 2017. In his six seasons, he has played 148 tournaments without missing a cut, with 11 wins and 70 top-10 finishes. He has earned $12.1 million for his efforts.

Jerry Kelly at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS tournament (Image via Getty).

At this level, Kelly has won at least one tournament every season except 2023. His most successful seasons were 2019 and 2022, when he won three events each. He won two events in 2020 and 2017, and one event in 2018.

The golfer's wins on the senior circuit include two majors, the Senior Player Championship, which he won in 2020 and 2022.

In the 2023 season, he has played 19 tournaments on the PGA Tour Champions. He has not suffered any cuts, with eight top-10 and seven top-25 finishes. He has earned $1.33 million.

Kelly also played two PGA Tour events in 2023, the Sony Open in Hawaii (where he was cut) and the PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 54th. This result rewarded him $58,000.