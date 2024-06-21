Jim Furyk gets back together with legendary caddie after a brief split 

Jim Furyk is currently on the field at the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. The Champions Tour event is being played at En Joie Golf Club in Endicott, New York from June 21 to 23. Jim Furyk sits tied for 20th place with a score of one under par through eight holes of the first round.

The 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Open marks the reuniting of Jim Furyk and his caddie, Mike 'Fluff' Cowan. Cowan has been caddying for Furyk for about 25 years. However, Furyk sustained an injury earlier in May this year that caused the duo to split.

Mike 'Fluff' Cowan has been famously known for being on Tiger Woods' bag during the 1997 Masters at Augusta National which saw the 15-time Major winner emerge victorious. Soon after Jim Furyk's injury, Cowan started looping for CT Pan. Reports suggest that Furyk was the one who asked Cowan to move on to caddie for another player with good intentions.

With his usual caddie out, Furyk turned to his son, Tanner Furyk, as a caddie. However, as his son moves on to building his own life, Cowan has stepped in again. According to Golf Monthly, the 76-year-old Cowan intends to only carry Furyk's bag for the rest of his career.

This week's PGA Tour Champions event brings fans back to the older days. Cowan first began looping for Furyk in 1999 and has since seen several victories on the PGA Tour.

Here's what Mike 'Fluff' Cowan told the PGA Tour about the reunion:

"Us getting back together came from me basically wanting to finish my career working for Jim Furyk. It was hard leaving C.T. [Pan] , but it felt like it was what I really wanted to do, so I contacted Jim. His son Tanner was getting involved in his life more to where he was going to be too busy to caddie, Jim needed a caddie, and I wanted to work for Jim, so here I am ... I respect the heck out of him as a person, certainly as a player. Being associated with somebody like that makes coming to work a joy.”

Speaking on their 25-year-long relationship, Jim Furyk had some kind words to say about Cowan. Furyk told the PGA Tour:

"Mike [ 'Fluff' Cowan] contacted me and just good timing … We talk about our families and our kids. Mike’s been great because he doesn’t take that friendship for granted; he knows when it’s time to be a friend and he knows when it’s time to go to work and be a caddie. He’s been a blessing to have on the bag.”

Jim Furyk 2024 PGA Tour Champions season

Having turned professional in 1992, Jim Furyk joined the PGA Tour Champions in 2020 after a long career on the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour. So far, Furyk has played in six events this season.

The 54-year-old has made the cut in every event leading up to the 2024 Dick's Sporting Goods Open. With one top-25 finish recorded, Jim Furyk had made $46,416 in earnings, ranking him 97th on the Charles Schwab Cup Money List.

Furyk's best finish of the season was at the Principal Charity Classic earlier this month, where he finished tied for 18th place with a score of 11 under par. Meanwhile, he recorded his worst season finish at the American Family Insurance Championship, which saw him finish solo 76th with a score of 16 over par.