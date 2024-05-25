Grayson Murray passed away aged 30 on May 25. He had withdrawn from the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge with only two holes left to play due to an illness on Friday.

Jim Nantz, the PGA Tour's commentator for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge paid homage to the late two time PGA Tour winner during the commentary of the tournament. Nantz said:

"Grayson Murray gone way too soon at the age of 30. It is a sad day on the PGA Tour. But somehow, with heavy hearts, we're gonna cover a golf tournament...We're gonna try the best we can, being as respectful as we can in our tone and in our hearts. We'll continue live at Fort Worth as we remember Grayson Murray and his tragic news that has just hit us on the PGA Tour."

After surving a traumatic motorcycle accident, the 30-year-old had been open about his struggles with addiction and mental health. With Murray's official cause of remaining unknown, he is survived by his parents, fiancee and siblings, among others.

Jay Monahan and Grayson Murray's caddie react on his sudden death

The PGA Tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan issued a statement on behalf of the Tour and its players in honour of Grayson Murray's passing. Monahan said:

"We were devastated to learn – and are heartbroken to share – that PGA TOUR player Grayson Murray passed away this morning. I am at a loss for words. The PGA TOUR is a family, and when you lose a member of your family, you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones."

Murray's caddie, Jay Green, also weighed in on the PGA Tour star's tragic news. Green said in a statement:

"Grayson was the absolute best. Not only was he an incredible, thoughtful and generous boss, he was an even better friend. He truly would do anything for anyone. He has the best family, and my heart goes out to them. We will all miss him deeply."

Several other PGA Tour players have taken to their social medias to pay tribute to the late golfer and offered condolences to his family. However, the Charles Schwab tournament will go on as planned despite the American golfer’s shock demise.