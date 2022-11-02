John Daly's marriages: Professional golfer's entire nuptial history explored

John Daly's personal life has garnered more attention than his playing career. The former PGA champion was previously married on four occasions before meeting Anna Cladakis. They have been dating for more than 15 years now.

Anna and John began dating in 2007 after he split from his fourth wife. Their connection bloomed with time, and in 2014, the golfer went down to his knees and asked Anna to be his wife. She didn't take much time to say 'yes.'

They are now happily engaged. The couple is yet to tie the knot. However, it is the fifth time that John dived into the love pool. He is known for his skillful tactics on the greens, but when it comes to relationships, he has had a checkered career. However, only till 2007. Daly has now found his 'soulmate' whom he calls the "most supportive human being " of his life.

John Daly's previous marriages

Dale Crafton

Dale Crafton was John Daly's first wife. The couple got hitched back in 1987. However, their marriage only lasted for three years, and in 1990, they called it quits.

Bettye Fulford

After splitting from Dale, John fell in love again with the gorgeous Bettye Fulford. In 1992, two years after his first divorce, Daly walked the aisle for the second time with Bettye. The couple was also blessed with a daughter, Shynah Hale.

John Daly with wife ( image credit: getty)

However, their marriage had a brutal ending. At dusk in 1992, John was allegedly charged with attempted murder. He was accused of throwing his wife onto the wall.

The matter remains closed in the court's file as Bettye did not want to reveal anything publicly. While Daly wrote in his autobiography that he had never hurt a woman in his life. Their divorce was finalized in 1995.

Paulette Dean

The infamous incident with Bettye brought a lot of hate for John Daly. Despite two failed marriages, John continued believing in love and went on to meet Paulette Dean.

Daly and Dean married in 1995, and the following year, in June, they welcomed their daughter Sierra Lynn. The couple filed for divorce in 1999 after being together for four years.

Sherrie Miller

Two years after his thirdd divorce, John married Sherrie Miller, his fourth wife. The pair got hitched on July 29, 2001. They were blessed with a son, John Patrick Daly II, on July 23, 2003. When everything was fine in their marriage, suddenly, in 2007, news popped up in the newspaper that Daly and his wife were fighting at a restaurant in Memphis.

John claimed that Miller attacked him with a steak knife after their fight at the restaurant and showed off his scarrs and cuts before his second round. Authorities were sent to his house, but it was too late; his wife had already flown away with their son.

She was later sentenced to five months in jail after pleading guilty. In 2010, Daly was granted sole custody of their son, John.

