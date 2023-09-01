John Daly says he once got a $27,000 tab at a strip club in Augusta after the Masters

John Daly was one of the most charismatic and colorful golfers of his time. However, his issues with alcohol and gambling are known to all.

Recently, a video from the Full Send Podcast, a YouTube Channel, went viral on the internet, in which the 57-year-old golfer revealed how he got a drunk fan to pay for his $27,000 tab at a strip club in Augusta.

When one of the hosts asked him about the most he had spent in a strip club, Daly went on to reveal how his girlfriend Shanae got him there after losing the Masters:

"I don't want to go there. Augusta when I missed the cut. Girlfriend Shanae, she was beautiful, I loved her. And she goes, 'I'm gonna take you to the t*tty bar'. It's we went straight to the dungeon downtown, Augusta. Trough of crown and miller lite and all sorts of booze."

The golfer added that he would not reveal much as he didn't want the PGA Tour to get mad at him. He then revealed how a drunk fan first offered and then paid his $27,000 bill:

"When I paid my tap of $27,000, there was a drunk sitting behind me, 'John Daly, how you doing man? I got your tab. Don't worry about it'. I said, 'You do not want this tab dude. No way.' [The man says], 'Let me see it'. Looks at $27,000. He looks back, he goes, 'I got you'."

How has John Daly performed on the PGA Tour?

As per the Tour's official website, the California-born golfer earned his card to play on the American golf circuit in 1991. He has played in 546 tournaments and made the cut on 276 occasions.

John Daly finished 35 times inside the top 10, including 23 top 5 leaderboard standings. He won a total of five PGA Tour titles, including his two major victories.

His first victory on the American golf circuit was the 1991 PGA Championship, which is also a major golf event. After winning the Open Championship in 1995, Daly won another event in 2004 at the Buick Invitational.

In his career spanning over three decades, the golfer has accumulated $10,270,681 as on-course earnings on the PGA Tour.

Interestingly, the two-time Major champion played three tournaments in the 2022-23 season as well. His last appearance on the Tour came at the final major of the season, the Open Championship.