John Deere Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be a full-field event and will not feature any of the top ten ranked players.

Despite the lack of top stars, some notable names will be in action at the John Deere Classic 2025, such as Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Max Homa. The purse size for the event is $8.4 million, with the winner receiving $1.512 million.

As per the odds, Griffin is the favorite to lift the trophy at the John Deere Classic. He is +1600 this week, and his recent form has been quite impressive. He has already notched two wins this season and has six other top-10 finishes.

Jason Day, who is fresh off a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic, is +2200 to claim a win this week. Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim, and J.T. Poston are among the other favorites at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic 2025 odds explored

Ben Griffin is the favorite at the John Deere Classic 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the odds for the John Deere Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):

Ben Griffin: +1600

Jason Day: +2200

Denny McCarthy: +2800

Si Woo Kim: +3000

J.T. Poston: +3300

Sungjae Im: +3500

Luke Clanton: +3500

Davis Thompson: +3500

Michael Thorbjornsen: +3500

Jake Knapp: +3500

Chris Kirk: +3500

Aldrich Potgieter: +4000

Sam Stevens: +4000

Kevin Yu: +4000

Thorbjørn Olesen: +4000

Pierceson Coody: +4000

Chris Gotterup: +4000

Bud Cauley: +4000

Lucas Glover: +4500

Ryan Gerard: +4500

Alex Smalley: +4500

Michael Kim: +4500

Keith Mitchell: +5000

Mark Hubbard: +5000

Kurt Kitayama: +5500

Rickie Fowler: +5500

Nico Echavarria: +6000

Stephan Jaeger: +6000

Andrew Putnam: +6500

Taylor Moore: +7000

Victor Perez: +7000

Kevin Roy: +7000

Vince Whaley: +7000

Jacob Bridgeman: +7000

Thriston Lawrence: +7000

Emiliano Grillo: +7000

Ryo Hisatsune: +7500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7500

Tom Kim: +7500

Jesper Svensson: +7500

Lee Hodges: +8000

Cameron Champ: +8000

Matt McCarty: +8000

Patrick Rodgers: +8000

Rico Hoey: +8000

Eric Cole: +8000

Seamus Power: +9000

Isaiah Salinda: +10000

Doug Ghim: +11000

Jackson Suber: +11000

Max McGreevy: +11000

Chandler Phillips: +11000

Austin Eckroat: +11000

Sam Ryder: +11000

Sami Valimaki: +11000

Max Homa: +11000

Ricky Castillo: +11000

Quade Cummins: +12000

Joseph Bramlett: +12000

Zach Johnson: +12000

Beau Hossler: +12000

Patrick Fishburn: +12000

Steven Fisk: +12000

Matt Kuchar: +12000

Davis Riley: +12000

Henrik Norlander: +12000

Garrick Higgo: +15000

Joe Highsmith: +15000

Trey Mullinax: +15000

Chan Kim: +15000

