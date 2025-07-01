John Deere Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 01, 2025 06:02 GMT
GOLF: JUL 06 PGA John Deere Classic - Source: Getty
John Deere Classic 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

The John Deere Classic 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be a full-field event and will not feature any of the top ten ranked players.

Ad

Despite the lack of top stars, some notable names will be in action at the John Deere Classic 2025, such as Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Max Homa. The purse size for the event is $8.4 million, with the winner receiving $1.512 million.

As per the odds, Griffin is the favorite to lift the trophy at the John Deere Classic. He is +1600 this week, and his recent form has been quite impressive. He has already notched two wins this season and has six other top-10 finishes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jason Day, who is fresh off a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic, is +2200 to claim a win this week. Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim, and J.T. Poston are among the other favorites at TPC Deere Run.

John Deere Classic 2025 odds explored

Ben Griffin is the favorite at the John Deere Classic 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)
Ben Griffin is the favorite at the John Deere Classic 2025 (Image Source: Imagn)

Here's a look at the odds for the John Deere Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):

  • Ben Griffin: +1600
  • Jason Day: +2200
  • Denny McCarthy: +2800
  • Si Woo Kim: +3000
  • J.T. Poston: +3300
  • Sungjae Im: +3500
  • Luke Clanton: +3500
  • Davis Thompson: +3500
  • Michael Thorbjornsen: +3500
  • Jake Knapp: +3500
  • Chris Kirk: +3500
  • Aldrich Potgieter: +4000
  • Sam Stevens: +4000
  • Kevin Yu: +4000
  • Thorbjørn Olesen: +4000
  • Pierceson Coody: +4000
  • Chris Gotterup: +4000
  • Bud Cauley: +4000
  • Lucas Glover: +4500
  • Ryan Gerard: +4500
  • Alex Smalley: +4500
  • Michael Kim: +4500
  • Keith Mitchell: +5000
  • Mark Hubbard: +5000
  • Kurt Kitayama: +5500
  • Rickie Fowler: +5500
  • Nico Echavarria: +6000
  • Stephan Jaeger: +6000
  • Andrew Putnam: +6500
  • Taylor Moore: +7000
  • Victor Perez: +7000
  • Kevin Roy: +7000
  • Vince Whaley: +7000
  • Jacob Bridgeman: +7000
  • Thriston Lawrence: +7000
  • Emiliano Grillo: +7000
  • Ryo Hisatsune: +7500
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7500
  • Tom Kim: +7500
  • Jesper Svensson: +7500
  • Lee Hodges: +8000
  • Cameron Champ: +8000
  • Matt McCarty: +8000
  • Patrick Rodgers: +8000
  • Rico Hoey: +8000
  • Eric Cole: +8000
  • Seamus Power: +9000
  • Isaiah Salinda: +10000
  • Doug Ghim: +11000
  • Jackson Suber: +11000
  • Max McGreevy: +11000
  • Chandler Phillips: +11000
  • Austin Eckroat: +11000
  • Sam Ryder: +11000
  • Sami Valimaki: +11000
  • Max Homa: +11000
  • Ricky Castillo: +11000
  • Quade Cummins: +12000
  • Joseph Bramlett: +12000
  • Zach Johnson: +12000
  • Beau Hossler: +12000
  • Patrick Fishburn: +12000
  • Steven Fisk: +12000
  • Matt Kuchar: +12000
  • Davis Riley: +12000
  • Henrik Norlander: +12000
  • Garrick Higgo: +15000
  • Joe Highsmith: +15000
  • Trey Mullinax: +15000
  • Chan Kim: +15000
About the author
Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit Kukreti

Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.

He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.

Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.

He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications