John Deere Classic 2025 odds and top bets explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 will be played from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. This will be a full-field event and will not feature any of the top ten ranked players.
Despite the lack of top stars, some notable names will be in action at the John Deere Classic 2025, such as Ben Griffin, Jason Day, Tom Kim, and Max Homa. The purse size for the event is $8.4 million, with the winner receiving $1.512 million.
As per the odds, Griffin is the favorite to lift the trophy at the John Deere Classic. He is +1600 this week, and his recent form has been quite impressive. He has already notched two wins this season and has six other top-10 finishes.
Jason Day, who is fresh off a T4 finish at the Rocket Classic, is +2200 to claim a win this week. Denny McCarthy, Si Woo Kim, and J.T. Poston are among the other favorites at TPC Deere Run.
John Deere Classic 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the John Deere Classic 2025 (As per SportsLine):
- Ben Griffin: +1600
- Jason Day: +2200
- Denny McCarthy: +2800
- Si Woo Kim: +3000
- J.T. Poston: +3300
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Luke Clanton: +3500
- Davis Thompson: +3500
- Michael Thorbjornsen: +3500
- Jake Knapp: +3500
- Chris Kirk: +3500
- Aldrich Potgieter: +4000
- Sam Stevens: +4000
- Kevin Yu: +4000
- Thorbjørn Olesen: +4000
- Pierceson Coody: +4000
- Chris Gotterup: +4000
- Bud Cauley: +4000
- Lucas Glover: +4500
- Ryan Gerard: +4500
- Alex Smalley: +4500
- Michael Kim: +4500
- Keith Mitchell: +5000
- Mark Hubbard: +5000
- Kurt Kitayama: +5500
- Rickie Fowler: +5500
- Nico Echavarria: +6000
- Stephan Jaeger: +6000
- Andrew Putnam: +6500
- Taylor Moore: +7000
- Victor Perez: +7000
- Kevin Roy: +7000
- Vince Whaley: +7000
- Jacob Bridgeman: +7000
- Thriston Lawrence: +7000
- Emiliano Grillo: +7000
- Ryo Hisatsune: +7500
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +7500
- Tom Kim: +7500
- Jesper Svensson: +7500
- Lee Hodges: +8000
- Cameron Champ: +8000
- Matt McCarty: +8000
- Patrick Rodgers: +8000
- Rico Hoey: +8000
- Eric Cole: +8000
- Seamus Power: +9000
- Isaiah Salinda: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +11000
- Jackson Suber: +11000
- Max McGreevy: +11000
- Chandler Phillips: +11000
- Austin Eckroat: +11000
- Sam Ryder: +11000
- Sami Valimaki: +11000
- Max Homa: +11000
- Ricky Castillo: +11000
- Quade Cummins: +12000
- Joseph Bramlett: +12000
- Zach Johnson: +12000
- Beau Hossler: +12000
- Patrick Fishburn: +12000
- Steven Fisk: +12000
- Matt Kuchar: +12000
- Davis Riley: +12000
- Henrik Norlander: +12000
- Garrick Higgo: +15000
- Joe Highsmith: +15000
- Trey Mullinax: +15000
- Chan Kim: +15000