John Rahm makes ties with $7 billion-worth Mexican mogul as he welcomes new sponsor for LIV Golf team Legion XIII

Ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational in Houston, Texas, LIV Golf's Legion XIII captain, Jon Rahm has made an exciting new announcement regarding the team's sponsorship. Maestro Dobel is now the new sponsor of Legion XIII.

Maestro Dobel is a tequila company owned by business mogul Juan Bekmann Vidal. The company has signed a multi year contract with Jon Rahm's LIV Golf team. Speaking on the new partnership, the two-time Major Championship winner Jon Rahm told LIV Golf:

" My entire career I have had a singular goal of becoming the best at what I do, and now I share that vision for my team. The continuation of my partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila, which has now expanded to Legion XIII, is the perfect fit as they are also unwavering in their commitment to excellence. We are honored that they have chosen to become part of the Legion XIII family, and we look forward to introducing the brand’s smooth tequilas to our fans across the world.”

Jon Rahm and Legion XIII will host a tequila bar and celebratory toast to celebrate the new partnership at the LIV Golf Invitational in Houston, Texas, from June 7 to 9.

Jon Rahm's Legion XIII 2024 LIV Golf season

Legion XIII was one of LIV Golf's first expansion teams. The team made its debut in 2024 under the leadership of Jon Rahm. Their players are Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and Caleb Surratt.

The team sits in second place on the league's leaderboard with 94 points, trailing Crushers GC by 11.50 points. Legion XIII emerged victorious at the LIV Golf Invitational in Mayakoba and Miami. In seven events played in the 2024 season, the team has recorded two victories and four fifth place finishes, with their worst finish coming in at 13th in Hong Kong.

Legion XIII's captain, Jon Rahm, is the team's leading player as far as the individual rankings are concerned. Joaquin Niemann, who leads and plays for Torque GC, has 134.40 points, while Rahm is in second place with 98.17 points. Rahm tied for third place at Mayakoba, his best finish of the season.

Rahm leads the LIV Golf Field in terms of total birdies made this season. The captain has carded in a whopping 110 birdies in seven events and averages 5.24 birdies per round played. Legion XIII ranks second in the field in terms of driving distance. Just half a yard behind the leaders, the Rangegoats GC, the team has an average driving distance of 308.0 yards.

The team is also second in the field in putting average. With a total of 1973 putts made per green in regulation hit, Legion XIII has an average of 1.57 putts made per hole.