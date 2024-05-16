  • home icon
  • Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods listed among highest paid athletes in 2024 as LIV golfer climbs 26 spots

By Lathika Krishna
Modified May 16, 2024 17:46 GMT
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Tiger Woods & Jon Rahm, The Genesis Invitational (Image via Getty)

Jon Rahm took the number two spot on the Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes List with $218 million. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods joined Rahm on the list with record-breaking career earnings. Five golfers have made the top 50 highest-paid athletes list of 2024.

LIV Golf's Legion XIII's captain and player Rahm climbed up 26 spots on the Highest Paid Athletes list. Rahm was signed for a reported $350 million to the Saudi-based league and left the PGA Tour. Fores estimated that Rahm received the signing fee upfront. The second highest-paid athlete in the world has made $198 million on the field and $20 million off the field.

Rory McIlroy follows 19th on the list with $80.1 million. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner has made a reported $35.1 million on the field and $45 million off the field.

Tiger Woods is 23rd on the list with $67.2 million - $12.2 million on the course and $55 million off the course. Woods was Forbes' highest-paid athlete in 2013 with $78.1 million - $13.1 made through season earnings and $65 million through endorsements.

2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is 29th with $59.2 million made. He made $39.2 million through earnings and $20 million through endorsements.

Cameron Smith is the last golfer to rank on Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes list. Smith ranks 43rd with $48 million — $44 million made through earnings and $4 million off the field.

2024 Highest Paid Athletes List ft. Jon Rahm

According to Forbes' Highest Paid Athlete list, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses LIV Golf's Jon Rahm with $260 million.

The top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2024 with five golfers are:

  • Cristiano Ronaldo - $260 million
  • Jon Rahm - $218 million
  • Lionel Messi - $135 million
  • Leron James - $128.2 million
  • Giannia Atetikounmpo - $111 million
  • Kylian Mbappé - $110 million
  • Neymar - $108 million
  • Karim Benzema - $106 million
  • Stephen Curry - $102 million
  • Lamar Jackson - $100.5 million
  • Joe Burrow - $100 million
  • Kevin Durant - $93.3 million
  • Shohei Ohtani - $85.3 million
  • Canelo Alvarez - $85 million
  • Patrick Mahomes - $84.4 million
  • Anthony Joshua - $83 million
  • Max Verstappen - $81 million
  • Aaron Rodges - $80.8 million
  • Rory McIlroy - $80.1 million
  • Justin Herbert - $78.7 million
  • Lewis Hamilton - $69 million
  • Nick Bosa - $68 million
  • Tiger Woods - $67.2 million
  • Kirk Cousins - $62.5 million
  • Klay Thompson - $62.3 million
  • Damian Lillard - $61.9 million
  • Erling Haaland - $61 million
  • Max Scherzer - $59.9 million
  • Scottie Scheffler - $59.2 million
  • Joel Embiid - $57.7 million
  • Jimmy Butler - $57.5 million
  • Nikola Jokic - $56.1 million
  • James Harden - $55.8 million
  • Luke Doncic - $55.1 million
  • Bradley Beal - $54.3 million
  • Chris Jones - $54.1 million
  • Kawhi Leonard - $53.7 million
  • Mohamed Salah - $53 million
  • Paul George - $52.7 million
  • Sadio Mané - $52 million
  • Brian Burns - $51.7 million
  • Tyson Fury - $50 million
  • Cameron Smith - $48 million
  • Trae Young - $47.3 million
  • Deshaun Watson - $47 million
  • Rashan Gary - $46.8 million
  • Anthony Davis - $46.2 million
  • Zion Williamson - $46.1 million
  • Jayson Tatum - $45.9 million
  • Devin Booker - $45.2 million.

