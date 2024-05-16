Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods listed among highest paid athletes in 2024 as LIV golfer climbs 26 spots

Jon Rahm took the number two spot on the Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes List with $218 million. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods joined Rahm on the list with record-breaking career earnings. Five golfers have made the top 50 highest-paid athletes list of 2024.
LIV Golf's Legion XIII's captain and player Rahm climbed up 26 spots on the Highest Paid Athletes list. Rahm was signed for a reported $350 million to the Saudi-based league and left the PGA Tour. Fores estimated that Rahm received the signing fee upfront. The second highest-paid athlete in the world has made $198 million on the field and $20 million off the field.
Rory McIlroy follows 19th on the list with $80.1 million. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner has made a reported $35.1 million on the field and $45 million off the field.
Tiger Woods is 23rd on the list with $67.2 million - $12.2 million on the course and $55 million off the course. Woods was Forbes' highest-paid athlete in 2013 with $78.1 million - $13.1 made through season earnings and $65 million through endorsements.
2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is 29th with $59.2 million made. He made $39.2 million through earnings and $20 million through endorsements.
Cameron Smith is the last golfer to rank on Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes list. Smith ranks 43rd with $48 million — $44 million made through earnings and $4 million off the field.
2024 Highest Paid Athletes List ft. Jon Rahm
According to Forbes' Highest Paid Athlete list, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses LIV Golf's Jon Rahm with $260 million.
The top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2024 with five golfers are:
- Cristiano Ronaldo - $260 million
- Jon Rahm - $218 million
- Lionel Messi - $135 million
- Leron James - $128.2 million
- Giannia Atetikounmpo - $111 million
- Kylian Mbappé - $110 million
- Neymar - $108 million
- Karim Benzema - $106 million
- Stephen Curry - $102 million
- Lamar Jackson - $100.5 million
- Joe Burrow - $100 million
- Kevin Durant - $93.3 million
- Shohei Ohtani - $85.3 million
- Canelo Alvarez - $85 million
- Patrick Mahomes - $84.4 million
- Anthony Joshua - $83 million
- Max Verstappen - $81 million
- Aaron Rodges - $80.8 million
- Rory McIlroy - $80.1 million
- Justin Herbert - $78.7 million
- Lewis Hamilton - $69 million
- Nick Bosa - $68 million
- Tiger Woods - $67.2 million
- Kirk Cousins - $62.5 million
- Klay Thompson - $62.3 million
- Damian Lillard - $61.9 million
- Erling Haaland - $61 million
- Max Scherzer - $59.9 million
- Scottie Scheffler - $59.2 million
- Joel Embiid - $57.7 million
- Jimmy Butler - $57.5 million
- Nikola Jokic - $56.1 million
- James Harden - $55.8 million
- Luke Doncic - $55.1 million
- Bradley Beal - $54.3 million
- Chris Jones - $54.1 million
- Kawhi Leonard - $53.7 million
- Mohamed Salah - $53 million
- Paul George - $52.7 million
- Sadio Mané - $52 million
- Brian Burns - $51.7 million
- Tyson Fury - $50 million
- Cameron Smith - $48 million
- Trae Young - $47.3 million
- Deshaun Watson - $47 million
- Rashan Gary - $46.8 million
- Anthony Davis - $46.2 million
- Zion Williamson - $46.1 million
- Jayson Tatum - $45.9 million
- Devin Booker - $45.2 million.
