Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Tiger Woods listed among highest paid athletes in 2024 as LIV golfer climbs 26 spots

Jon Rahm took the number two spot on the Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes List with $218 million. Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods joined Rahm on the list with record-breaking career earnings. Five golfers have made the top 50 highest-paid athletes list of 2024.

LIV Golf's Legion XIII's captain and player Rahm climbed up 26 spots on the Highest Paid Athletes list. Rahm was signed for a reported $350 million to the Saudi-based league and left the PGA Tour. Fores estimated that Rahm received the signing fee upfront. The second highest-paid athlete in the world has made $198 million on the field and $20 million off the field.

Rory McIlroy follows 19th on the list with $80.1 million. The 2024 Wells Fargo Championship winner has made a reported $35.1 million on the field and $45 million off the field.

Tiger Woods is 23rd on the list with $67.2 million - $12.2 million on the course and $55 million off the course. Woods was Forbes' highest-paid athlete in 2013 with $78.1 million - $13.1 made through season earnings and $65 million through endorsements.

2024 Masters winner Scottie Scheffler is 29th with $59.2 million made. He made $39.2 million through earnings and $20 million through endorsements.

Cameron Smith is the last golfer to rank on Forbes' Highest Paid Athletes list. Smith ranks 43rd with $48 million — $44 million made through earnings and $4 million off the field.

2024 Highest Paid Athletes List ft. Jon Rahm

According to Forbes' Highest Paid Athlete list, Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses LIV Golf's Jon Rahm with $260 million.

The top 50 highest-paid athletes in the world in 2024 with five golfers are:

Cristiano Ronaldo - $260 million

Jon Rahm - $218 million

Lionel Messi - $135 million

Leron James - $128.2 million

Giannia Atetikounmpo - $111 million

Kylian Mbappé - $110 million

Neymar - $108 million

Karim Benzema - $106 million

Stephen Curry - $102 million

Lamar Jackson - $100.5 million

Joe Burrow - $100 million

Kevin Durant - $93.3 million

Shohei Ohtani - $85.3 million

Canelo Alvarez - $85 million

Patrick Mahomes - $84.4 million

Anthony Joshua - $83 million

Max Verstappen - $81 million

Aaron Rodges - $80.8 million

Rory McIlroy - $80.1 million

Justin Herbert - $78.7 million

Lewis Hamilton - $69 million

Nick Bosa - $68 million

Tiger Woods - $67.2 million

Kirk Cousins - $62.5 million

Klay Thompson - $62.3 million

Damian Lillard - $61.9 million

Erling Haaland - $61 million

Max Scherzer - $59.9 million

Scottie Scheffler - $59.2 million

Joel Embiid - $57.7 million

Jimmy Butler - $57.5 million

Nikola Jokic - $56.1 million

James Harden - $55.8 million

Luke Doncic - $55.1 million

Bradley Beal - $54.3 million

Chris Jones - $54.1 million

Kawhi Leonard - $53.7 million

Mohamed Salah - $53 million

Paul George - $52.7 million

Sadio Mané - $52 million

Brian Burns - $51.7 million

Tyson Fury - $50 million

Cameron Smith - $48 million

Trae Young - $47.3 million

Deshaun Watson - $47 million

Rashan Gary - $46.8 million

Anthony Davis - $46.2 million

Zion Williamson - $46.1 million

Jayson Tatum - $45.9 million

Devin Booker - $45.2 million.