Jon Rahm Thursday tee times: Masters Champion's tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm is at TPC Southwind, Memphis, for the first post-season playoff event, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy and will tee off at 10:26 am ET on Thursday, August 10.
Rahm finished his regular PGA Tour season with 3,320 points to sit at the top of the FedEx Cup rankings. He secured four wins this season, including a major tournament at Augusta National.
The golfers paired with him are the second and third on the rankings. Scottie Scheffler is 174 points behind, while, Rory McIlroy is 1,016 points behind Rahm.
What are Jon Rahm's odds at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?
The 2023 Masters Champion has +850 odds and is tied with Rory McIlroy in the second spot. He is behind Scottie Scheffler, who is entering the first post-season playoff with the best odds.
Jon Rahm has a 50.95 percent chance to finish in the top 10, and a 9.55 percent chance to win the event.
As per Caesars Sportsbook, here are the top 20 players with the best odds at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:
- Scottie Scheffler +600
- Jon Rahm +850
- Rory McIlroy +850
- Patrick Cantlay +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1800
- Viktor Hovland +2000
- Tyrrell Hatton +2200
- Collin Morikawa +2200
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Rickie Fowler +3000
- Max Homa +3500
- Jason Day +3500
- Wyndham Clark +3500
- Sam Burns +3500
- Cameron Young +3500
- Tony Finau +4000
- Jordan Spieth +4000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +4000
- Tom Kim +4000
- Brian Harman +4500
Here are the tee times and pairing for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship's first round
- 08:50 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley
- 09:02 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young
- 09:14 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston
- 09:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 09:38 am - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy
- 09:50 am - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk
- 10:02 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka
- 10:14 am - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler
- 10:26 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy
- 10:38 am - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama
- 10:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder
- 11:02 am - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman
- 11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley
- 11:32 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English
- 11:44 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd
- 11:56 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose
- 12:08 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners
- 12:20 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo
- 12:32 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim
- 12:44 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor
- 12:56 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman
- 01:08 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar
- 01:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler
- 01:32 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin
