Jon Rahm Thursday tee times: Masters Champion's tee off at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship explored

The 2023 Masters Champion Jon Rahm is at TPC Southwind, Memphis, for the first post-season playoff event, the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He is paired with Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy and will tee off at 10:26 am ET on Thursday, August 10.

Rahm finished his regular PGA Tour season with 3,320 points to sit at the top of the FedEx Cup rankings. He secured four wins this season, including a major tournament at Augusta National.

The golfers paired with him are the second and third on the rankings. Scottie Scheffler is 174 points behind, while, Rory McIlroy is 1,016 points behind Rahm.

What are Jon Rahm's odds at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship?

The 2023 Masters Champion has +850 odds and is tied with Rory McIlroy in the second spot. He is behind Scottie Scheffler, who is entering the first post-season playoff with the best odds.

Jon Rahm has a 50.95 percent chance to finish in the top 10, and a 9.55 percent chance to win the event.

As per Caesars Sportsbook, here are the top 20 players with the best odds at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

Scottie Scheffler +600

Jon Rahm +850

Rory McIlroy +850

Patrick Cantlay +1400

Xander Schauffele +1800

Viktor Hovland +2000

Tyrrell Hatton +2200

Collin Morikawa +2200

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Rickie Fowler +3000

Max Homa +3500

Jason Day +3500

Wyndham Clark +3500

Sam Burns +3500

Cameron Young +3500

Tony Finau +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Matt Fitzpatrick +4000

Tom Kim +4000

Brian Harman +4500

Here are the tee times and pairing for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship's first round

08:50 am - Thomas Detry, Taylor Montgomery, Davis Riley

09:02 am - Tom Hoge, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Young

09:14 am - Patrick Rodgers, Adam Hadwin, J.T. Poston

09:26 am - Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges, Matt Fitzpatrick

09:38 am - Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood, Denny McCarthy

09:50 am - Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Adam Schenk

10:02 am - Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka

10:14 am - Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler

10:26 am - Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy

10:38 am - Brandon Wu, Hayden Buckley, Hideki Matsuyama

10:50 am - Stephan Jaeger, Cam Davis, Sam Ryder

11:02 am - Matt NeSmith, Vincent Norrman

11:20 am - Lucas Glover, Nick Hardy, Alex Smalley

11:32 am - Eric Cole, Andrew Putnam, Harris English

11:44 am - Ben An, Adam Svensson, Brendon Todd

11:56 am - Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Justin Rose

12:08 pm - Chris Kirk, Seamus Power, Corey Conners

12:20 pm - Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo

12:32 pm - Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Si Woo Kim

12:44 pm - Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor

12:56 pm - Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman

01:08 pm - Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Matt Kuchar

01:20 pm - Sam Stevens, Aaron Rai, Beau Hossler

01:32 pm - J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

More details on the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship will be updated as the tournament progresses.