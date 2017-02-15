Jordan Spieth - 13 things you should know about "the potential next Tiger Woods"

Jordan Spieth is a once in a generation phenomenon who is piling up wins at a rate not seen since Tiger Woods' years of domination

by Sameer Bahl Top 5 / Top 10 15 Feb 2017, 14:37 IST

#1 His family are a big part of his success

His father played college baseball whilst his mother played basketball. He got into golf when his mum brought him plastic clubs as a toddler so he could distract himself while his younger brother could be looked after without distraction.

His younger brother, Steven, grew up to be 6ft 6ins tall and one of the best college basketball players in the US.

Spieth credits much of his success to his sister, Ellie, seven years his junior. She has a neurological disorder that puts her on the autism spectrum and she inspired her brother to set up the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which raises money for young people with special needs, military families, and junior golf. "Being Ellie's brother humbles me every day of my life," he says.