Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas: Who is richer of the two? Net worth in 2022 compared

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are two of the most popular golfers in the world. They gained success at a very young age and are also listed among the richest golfers in the world.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jordan Spieth has amassed a whopping $110 million from his playing career and endorsement deals. Spieth has won 11 PGA Tournaments and was named by Forbes as one of the highest-paid athletes of the world. He makes approximately $27.5 million per year, as reported by Forbes.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas (Image via Getty)

Justin Thomas, on the other hand, enjoys a spectacular net worth of $55 million, according to Net Worth Bro. Undoubtedly, advertising and playing careers are the primary sources of his earnings. From 2016 to 2018, Thomas's career underwent tremendous success in terms of finance, earning around $21 million.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas' endorsement deals and golf earnings

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas banked significantly off and on the course. They are incredibly successful athletes and have forged lucrative partnerships with top brands worldwide.

According to Golf Digest, Jordan Spieth earned $6.5 million from his playing career and $24 million from endorsements in 2017. He has endorsed brands including Netjet, Rolex, Titleist, Coca-Cola, Under Armour, and Superstroke.

A few years into his career, Jordan graced the Wheaties box's cover page and was named one of Forbes' highest-paid athletes.

Having won five PGA Tour titles, Justin Thomas became a household name at a very young age.

His success attracted top-tier companies to sign endorsement deals with him, and the golfer worked with companies including Titleist, Citigroup, NetJet, Footjoy, WHOOP, and Beats Electronics.

According to Spotrac, Justin Thomas earns approximately $10- $12 million per year from tours and endorsement deals.

What cars do Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth own?

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth loves to drive his Mercedes Benz CLS when he's feeling the need for speed. The Texas native has plenty of scope to spin around in high-end cars, including a Ford F150 truck, a Toyota 4Runner, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Like most golfers, Thomas also loves to spend his money on cars. Thomas not only loves to fly high in the rankings chart; he also enjoys measuring the length of the roads in seconds with his super fast, luxurious cars. The golfer owns a fabulous Range Rover that he bought after winning the Tournament of Champions and the Sony Open in Hawaii.

A Comparison between Jordan's and Justin's property

Jordan Spieth owns a $7.1 million lavishing mansion in Dallas. The 16,655-square-foot house has an infinity pool, golf simulator, indoor basketball court, man cave, and a 12-car garage.

Spieth is also known for spending his wealth on charitable work with the help of The Jordan Spieth Family Foundation.

Thomas lives in "The Sunshine State", where the star golfer has five bathrooms, four bedrooms, a 7000-square foot bungalow that has all the state-of-the-art facilities, including a spa and saltwater pool, a three-car garage, a basketball court, a mini golf course, and a workout area. The Florida property is worth around $3,103 000, as reported by Stranger Buildings.

Poll : 0 votes