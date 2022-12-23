Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas: Who has had the most successful career so far?

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been two great friends and teammates in the US Presidents cup squad and have known each other for more than a decade. Both played together in The Match against Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. They are often seen pulling each other's legs as well.

If we look at them statistically, who has had a better career so far?

Jordan Spieth or Justin Thomas: Who has had a better career so far?

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas with his 2022 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas has won the NCAA title at Alabama. Thomas has won 17 times in his professional career, consisting of two PGA Championships in 2017 and 2022. At Masters 2020 Thomas finished fourth. Other than that, he has not finished in the top five of any Major Tournament. However, Thomas has won at least one event every year since 2015.

Justin Thomas has won two FedEx playoff events and two World Golf Championships as well. He has spent five weeks at the No. 1 position in his career. His career earnings have been $50,953,830.

Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth won the 2015 Masters Championship

Jordan Spieth also has an NCAA title in Texas. In his professional career, Spieth has nine PGA Tour wins apart from three majors and one FedEx playoff event. Spieth is one Major short of a Grand Slam.

Spieth's three Majors have come at the Masters, the US Open Open (2015) and the Open Championship(2017). He has had 13 top-ten finishes in the Majors compared to Thomas' 3. Spieth has also finished runner-up in four of them.

Spieth has held the top position for 26 weeks compared to Thomas' 5. His Tour earnings are also more than Thomas with $52,791,175 so far.

However, unlike Justin, Spieth didn't win consistently and had a drought of titles between British Open(2017) to Valero Texas Open(2021).

Conclusion

While Spieth has had more glories at the Majors, he falls short in the total number of titles. However, Spieth has earned more money, stayed more at the top and has a more consistent record in the Majors.

Despite all these shortcomings, Thomas has been more consistent throughout with titles. One has had more glories at bigger events while the other has had more consistency throughout the years, it's all about perspective.

Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as a team

The Spieth-Thomas duo went 4-0 for the winning US team in the Presidents Cup

As a team, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have done quite well. First, they had a great record for the US team at the Presidents Cup and the Ryder Cup, and then the duo went on to win Capital One's exhibition, "The Match", held a couple of weeks back.

The duo, who often travel and eat together, were 4-0-0 to win the US team at the Presidents Cup held in September and 1-1-0 at the Ryder Cup 2021, which was also won by the US. Spieth and Thomas were also 3-1-0 in the 2018 Ryder Cup, which the US team lost.

In Capital One's The Match, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat the pair of Woods and McIlory by 3&2 in the 12-hole event. Thomas and Spieth were too good for them.

