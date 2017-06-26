Jordan Spieth: What’s in the bag?

Jordan Spieth's equipment that won the Travelers Championship.

by Golfication News 26 Jun 2017, 23:25 IST

Jordan Spieth with the his caddie after bunker hole out.

Jordan Spieth carded a 70 on Sunday for a 12-under-par total, giving him the 2017 Travelers Cup title. Speith earned the victory with a dramatic hole out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole of the TPC River Highlands course, giving him not only the win but also a hefty $1,224,000 payday. Here's a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila Rogue NV Blue 60X shaft

Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft

Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft

Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9) with Project X 6.5 shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.0 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x