Jordan Spieth: What’s in the bag?
Jordan Spieth's equipment that won the Travelers Championship.
Jordan Spieth carded a 70 on Sunday for a 12-under-par total, giving him the 2017 Travelers Cup title. Speith earned the victory with a dramatic hole out for birdie from a greenside bunker on the 18th hole of the TPC River Highlands course, giving him not only the win but also a hefty $1,224,000 payday. Here's a full list of the Titleist gear he used to get the job done:
Driver: Titleist 915D2 (9.5°) with Aldila Rogue NV Blue 60X shaft
Fairway Wood: Titleist 915F (15°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft
Hybrid: Titleist 816H2 (21°) with Graphite Design Tour AD-DI shaft
Irons: Titleist 716 T-MB (4), Titleist 716 AP2 (5-9) with Project X 6.5 shafts
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (46°, 52°, 56°, 60°) with Project X 6.0 shafts
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x