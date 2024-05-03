Jordan Spieth WITB: What's in American golfer’s bag?

PGA Tour winner Jordan Spieth has played ten PGA Tour events so far in the 2024 season with three top-ten finishes and has been playing with Titleist clubs in his bag since his amateur years.

Here's a look into the three-time Major winner 2024 golf bag:

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (10.5 degrees set at 9.75 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X shaft

Jordan Spieth played the Titleist TSi3 driver for nearly half of the 2023 PGA Tour season but switched to the TSR2 due to its shape. The TSR 2 driver has given Spieth an average driving distance of 302.5 yards and a driving accuracy percentage of 63.96% in the 2024 season.

3 Wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees) with Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 75 TX shaft

The Titleist TSR3 three-wood is the perfect club to bridge the distance gap between Spieth's driver and hybrid yardages.

Hybrid: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X hybrid shaft

Spieth replaced his 2018 Titleist 818 H2 hybrid with a 2021 Titleist TSi2 hybrid. He prefers an older model for his hybrid as he's more comfortable with the look, feel, and performance compared to newer models.

Irons: Titleist 2021 T200 (2 iron) with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95 X shaft, Titleist 2021 T100 (4 iron - 9 iron) with True Temper Project X 6.5 shafts

Jordan Spieth takes his Titleist's 2021 T200 2 iron in and out of the bag with the T100 as his stock. He prefers the look of a blade iron with the forgiveness of a club with a cavity back.

Expand Tweet

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM10 (46°-08F) with Project X 125 6.5 shaft, Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (52°-08Fand 56°-10S) with Project X 120 6.0 shafts, Vokey Design SM10 (60°-T) prototype with True Temper Project X 120 6.0 shaft

Spieth plays his 46 and 52-degree Vokey Raw wedges with an eight-degree bounce and an F grind. His 56-degree wedge has a ten-degree bounce with an S grind and a 60-degree T grind prototype.

Putter: Titleist Scottie Cameron Circle T 009 with SuperStroke Traxion Flatso 1.0 grip

Jordan Spieth has played the same Scottie Cameron Circle T 009 putter with a steel shaft for ten years. He first bought the putter when he was 15 years old and it has been a staple in his bag since.

Balls: Titleist Pro V1x

Spieth uses the latest edition of Titleist's Pro V1x ball with the 2.0 ZG Process Core. The ball has a softer feel, with more control over the shot's trajectory due to its low spin compared to the Pro V1.

Jordan Spieth's apparel and shoes

The PGA star has a deal with Under Armour and wore his signature custom Under Armour Spieth 5 SL for many years before switching to the Under Armour HOVR Drive 2.

The HOVR Drive 2 gives Spieth more stability as he swings using the shoe's traction technology.

Under Armour's signature Jordan Spieth Collection encompassing all his outfits can be shopped in stores and retail. Spieth's wardrobe at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National was:

Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Printed Polo

Men's UA Playoff 3.0 Coral Jacquard Polo

Unisex UA StealthForm Cap

Men's UA Jordan Speith Tour Adjustable Hat

Men's UA HOVR Drive 2 Pro Golf Shoes.

Expand Tweet