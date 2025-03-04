"Just get in the cart" – When Charlie Woods' near-perfect shot wasn’t enough for Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods has consistently played in the popular PNC Championship in the last few years with his son, Charlie. The father-son duo came close to victory twice at the Championship but unfortunately fell short of clinching the title and settled in second place.

At the 2022 PNC Championship, Team Woods was in a good position after the opening round at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, but they struggled in the second and final rounds of the tournament. During the second round, Charlie Woods caught people's attention after making a near-perfect shot.

He saved his ball from getting into the bunker. The shot impressed the people around, but seemingly, his father, Tiger Woods, wasn't impressed with it. He told his son to get into the cart for the next shot.

"Just get in the cart!" Tiger Woods said.

In response, the golf legend's son said:

"Perfect, I meant to do that!"

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods played the second round of 65 in the 2022 PNC Championship, slipping down eight spots on the leaderboard and finishing in a tie for eighth place. Vijay Singh and his son Qass Singh won the championship by registering a two-stroke win over John Daly-John Daly II and Justin Thomas-Mike Thomas.

When Tiger Woods talked about his best shot from the 2022 PNC Championship

Tiger Woods and Charlie at the 2022 PNC Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

During the press conference of the PNC Championship on December 18, 2022, Tiger Woods was asked about his "best shot" from that week. In response, the American talked about his game and reflected on both his good and bad shots. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I can tell you a lot of my worst shots. I didn't hit many good ones. I hit maybe a couple good drives where I to needle J.T. a little bit. That was basically it. I did not putt well today and yesterday was a little scratchy. You can tell that I need to obviously practice a little bit more, and shake off some rust."

Tiger Woods also opened up about playing in a team with son Charlie at the popular tournament, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"It was an incredible week just to be able to play with Charlie and to be able to experience it, again, with the Thomases, again, for the -- basically the third straight year, or second straight year. To be able to have Jani and Mike and obviously the two Joeys on our side, we had the most amazing time inside the ropes with each other."

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods were the runners-up at the PNC Championship in 2021 and then again settled in second place in 2024. However, they are still seeking their first win at the prestigious tournament.

