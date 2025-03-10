"Just kind of went from there" - When Charley Hull revealed the surprising backstory behind soccer club loyalty

Charley Hull has established a name for herself in the golf world. She is one of the most successful women golfers. However, apart from golf, she is also a big fan of the Premier League, with Liverpool FC being her favorite soccer club.

In an interview with Your Golf Travel in February 2016, Hull said:

"My dad kind of supports Liverpool, and it’s kind of run in our family. Plus, my sister’s boyfriend supports Man(chester) U(nited), so I used to really love annoying him when I was about three or four years old—because they’ve been together for a long time. It just kind of went from there, and I was like, 'Yeah, I’m with my dad.' So that’s why I like them." [01:58]

Hull started playing golf at a very young age. She was introduced to the sport when she was just two years old and has built a successful career over the years. However, besides her achievements in golf, she has also been in the news for her smoking habit.

"My dad smokes 40 a day" – When Charley Hull talked about her smoking habit

In 2024, Charley Hull caught attention for smoking on the golf course during the U.S. Women's Open. In June 2024, she said (via Golf Week):

“I find it quite funny, because I actually do go to the gym. I'm a very healthy person. I only smoke. I hardly drink. I don't need to drink because, actually, I can have a fun time without it. Yeah, listen, my dad smokes 40 a day since he was 12 years old and now he's 75, and my nephew smokes who is like 25."

"My whole family smokes, so it's not something that I've noticed being odd. I hate smoking. I used to curse at my dad when I was younger for smoking, but I think it's to do a little bit (with) when I'm stressed," Charley Hull added.

Hull has been a professional golfer since 2013 and has won seven titles so far. She has two victories on the LPGA Tour: the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship and the 2022 Volunteers of America Classic; four victories to her name on the Ladies European Tour: the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup, the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, the 2021 Aramco Team Series New York, and the 2024 Aramco Team Series Riyadh; and one other professional win at a 2020 Rose Ladies Series Event.

