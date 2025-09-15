"Just like Tiger Woods"; "Ridiculous" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler winning the Procore Championship 2025

  • home icon
By Lathika Krishna
Modified Sep 15, 2025 02:27 GMT
Procore Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Scottie Scheffler, Procore Championship 2025 (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler won this week's 2025 Procore Championship in Napa Valley, California. The World No. 1 picked up his sixth title of the year and his 19th career title on the PGA Tour on Sunday.

The Texas native began the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship two spots behind leader Ben Griffin. Scheffler went on to card an astounding 5 under par 67 round on Sunday, while Griffin missed his 5-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to seal the victory for the former.

The Paris Olympics gold medalist stunned the golf community with his performance in California. A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that the PGA Tour sensation winning six times this year is crazy.

The fan wrote (via X @StockStormX):

"Ridiculous."
Scottie Scheffler posted six birdies on one bogey on Sunday to fight his way to the top of the leaderboard. A fan stated that his performance resembles that of Tiger Woods on a Sunday during tournament week.

The fan commented (via X @messmer_jim):

"Just like Tiger. Final round, steady as she goes. Others just fade away."
Many in the golf community were glad to see the World No. 1 golfer win ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York. Stating that Scheffler will be a crucial key to Team USA's victory in two weeks, a fan wrote (via X @Courtsidecom):

"Glad he’s on our side for the Ryder Cup."
Here are a few other fans' reactions to Scottie Scheffler's incredible victory at the 2025 Procore Championship (via X @PGATour):

"Are we shocked? Lol he's easily going down as one of the best golfers of all time," stated a golf enthusiast.
A fan commented, "Most dominant since Tiger. No flaws in his game. Nothing bothers him, blinkers on."
"Scottie just wins. That's it," said an X user.
According to Fan Duel, Scottie Scheffler had odds of -300 on Sunday to win the 2025 Procore Championship. He earned a massive payday worth a whopping $1.08 million for his incredible performance in Napa Valley this week at the Silverado Resort's North Course.

All of Scottie Scheffler's wins on the PGA Tour in 2025

Scottie Scheffler won his first tournament of the year at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He posted scores in the 60s throughout the week to total 31 under par and earn $1,782,000.

The 29-year-old's victory at the Memorial Tournament saw him take home a whopping $4 million. Here's a look at all six of his victories on the PGA Tour this year (via PGA Tour):

2025 The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  • Scores: 31 under par (61, 63, 66, 63)
  • Earnings: $1,782,000

2025 PGA Championship

  • Scores: 11 under par (69, 68, 65, 71)
  • Earnings: $3,420,000

2025 Memorial Tournament

  • Scores: 10 under par (70, 70, 68, 70)
  • Earnings: $4,000,000

2025 The Open Championship

  • Scores: 17 under par (68, 64, 67, 68)
  • Earnings: $3,100,000

2025 BMW Championship

  • Scores: 15 under par (66, 65, 67, 67)
  • Earnings: $3,600,000

2025 Procore Championship

  • Scores: 19 under par (70, 68, 64, 67)
  • Earnings: $1,080,000
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in Florida, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Edited by Lathika Krishna
bell-icon Manage notifications