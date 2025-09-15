"Just like Tiger Woods"; "Ridiculous" - Fans react to Scottie Scheffler winning the Procore Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler won this week's 2025 Procore Championship in Napa Valley, California. The World No. 1 picked up his sixth title of the year and his 19th career title on the PGA Tour on Sunday.The Texas native began the final round of the 2025 Procore Championship two spots behind leader Ben Griffin. Scheffler went on to card an astounding 5 under par 67 round on Sunday, while Griffin missed his 5-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to seal the victory for the former.The Paris Olympics gold medalist stunned the golf community with his performance in California. A fan on X (formerly known as Twitter) stated that the PGA Tour sensation winning six times this year is crazy.The fan wrote (via X @StockStormX):&quot;Ridiculous.&quot;StockStorm @StockStormXLINK@PGATOUR @ProcoreChamp RidiculousScottie Scheffler posted six birdies on one bogey on Sunday to fight his way to the top of the leaderboard. A fan stated that his performance resembles that of Tiger Woods on a Sunday during tournament week.The fan commented (via X @messmer_jim):&quot;Just like Tiger. Final round, steady as she goes. Others just fade away.&quot;jim messmer @messmer_jimLINK@NUCLRGOLF @TWlegion @SchefflerFans Just like Tiger. Final round, steady as she goes. Others just fade away.Many in the golf community were glad to see the World No. 1 golfer win ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup in Farmingdale, New York. Stating that Scheffler will be a crucial key to Team USA's victory in two weeks, a fan wrote (via X @Courtsidecom):&quot;Glad he’s on our side for the Ryder Cup.&quot;Courtside Commentary @CourtsidecomLINK@NUCLRGOLF @SchefflerFans Glad he’s on our side for the Ryder CupHere are a few other fans' reactions to Scottie Scheffler's incredible victory at the 2025 Procore Championship (via X @PGATour):&quot;Are we shocked? Lol he's easily going down as one of the best golfers of all time,&quot; stated a golf enthusiast.A fan commented, &quot;Most dominant since Tiger. No flaws in his game. Nothing bothers him, blinkers on.&quot;&quot;Scottie just wins. That's it,&quot; said an X user.According to Fan Duel, Scottie Scheffler had odds of -300 on Sunday to win the 2025 Procore Championship. He earned a massive payday worth a whopping $1.08 million for his incredible performance in Napa Valley this week at the Silverado Resort's North Course.All of Scottie Scheffler's wins on the PGA Tour in 2025Scottie Scheffler won his first tournament of the year at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson. He posted scores in the 60s throughout the week to total 31 under par and earn $1,782,000.The 29-year-old's victory at the Memorial Tournament saw him take home a whopping $4 million. Here's a look at all six of his victories on the PGA Tour this year (via PGA Tour):2025 The CJ Cup Byron NelsonScores: 31 under par (61, 63, 66, 63)Earnings: $1,782,0002025 PGA ChampionshipScores: 11 under par (69, 68, 65, 71)Earnings: $3,420,0002025 Memorial TournamentScores: 10 under par (70, 70, 68, 70)Earnings: $4,000,0002025 The Open ChampionshipScores: 17 under par (68, 64, 67, 68)Earnings: $3,100,0002025 BMW ChampionshipScores: 15 under par (66, 65, 67, 67)Earnings: $3,600,0002025 Procore ChampionshipScores: 19 under par (70, 68, 64, 67)Earnings: $1,080,000