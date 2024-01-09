Key questions ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf season explored 

The 2024 season could be a defining one for LIV Golf in its aspirations to establish itself as one of the world's premier golf circuits. The golf world is eager for a solution to the controversy with the PGA Tour and this year could shed light on that issue.

However, as the so-called "framework agreement" continues to drag on, LIV Golf continues to generate doubts among fans. The circuit is making itself up as it goes along and this means that many issues are unclear less than a month before the season starts.

Here, we explore the most pressing of those questions:

Key questions ahead of the 2024 LIV Golf season

LIV Golf is increasingly present on the world stage. Even Rory McIlroy declared a week ago on the "Stick to Football" podcast that the circuit is now part of the golf world. Not for nothing, fans want to know what the immediate future of the Greg Norman-led league will be.

What will happen with Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm signing with LIV Golf was one of the biggest pieces of news in the world of golf this year. However, although it is known that the Spaniard will be playing in that circuit, the details are not yet clear.

There has been no update on whether Rahm will have his own team, take over the captaincy of an existing one, or simply join another team as a regular player. The latter option seems highly unlikely.

Since it became official that Rahm was leaving the PGA Tour, countless rumors mentioning names of players who would supposedly follow him to join his team have been circulated. The truth, though, is that nothing has been made official.

None of Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton or Adri Arnaus has announced their joining the 2023 Masters champion. On the contrary, other golfers mentioned in the rumor mill have announced their commitment to their current circuits.

What will happen with the vacancies still available?

Assuming Rahm will captain the 13th team, there are currently six (possibly seven) open spots in the LIV Golf field. However, so far there are only two players available.

Of the four promoted, Andy Ogletree joined Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC and Kalle Samooja has reportedly signed with Martin Kaymer's Cleeks GC. Unplaced are Jinichiro Kozuma and Kieran Vincent.

Kaymer himself still has a vacancy on his team and Kevin Na has a vacancy on his Iron Heads GC. Cameron Smith has one vacancy on the Ripper GCs, but it could be two if Matt Jones eventually leaves the circuit. They are joined by the three spots on Rahm's (as yet unconfirmed) team.

The most obvious solution will be for these spots to be filled with free agent players. However, the current level of those who commit to LIV Golf remains to be seen.

Will LIV events receive points for the world ranking?

One of the main challenges for the consolidation of LIV Golf is that its events do not receive world ranking points. The method used to nurture the circuit of players, and the team format, are the fundamental impediments.

The circuit needs to resolve these discrepancies with the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) board. Otherwise, many players will continue to hesitate to sign with them, as the world ranking is key to most players' chances of qualifying for major championships.