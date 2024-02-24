The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded with its second round on Friday, February 23. The regular PGA Tour event got underway on Thursday, February 22, and will run through the weekend to have its finale on Sunday, February 25.

Following two rounds of the tournament, less than half the golfers who originally teed it up at the event finished above the outline of under-2 and qualified for the third round. However, some of the top-ranked including Ryan Fox and Thomas Detry failed to make the cut.

Friday's round was filled with surprises and here are the top 5 takeaways from round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open.

Key takeaways from Round 2 of the 2024 Mexico Open

#1 Jack Knapp tops the leaderboard

Jack Knapp (Image via Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Following the two rounds of the tournament, Jake Knapp topped the leaderboard in a tie with Sami Valimaki, Matt Wallace, and Alvaro Ortiz. Knapp jumped in 14 positions and settled for first place in a tie with a score of under 11.

He fired a bogey-free round on Friday with seven birdies. Knapp started the game with a birdie on the first hole followed by three consecutive birdies from sixth to eighth holes. He added three more birdies and tied for the lead following 36 holes.

#2 Mark Hubbard shot 65 on Friday

Mark Hubbard (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Hubbard was impressive with his game on Friday, February 23. He jumped in 23 positions to finish with a score of under 8. Hubbard teed off in the second round with a birdie on the tenth hole followed by another birdie on the eleventh hole.

He carded four birdies on the front nine and five birdies and three bogeys on the back nine to score 6-under 65 in the second round. Hubbard finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of under 8.

#3 Carl Yuan's tremendous jump on the leaderboard

Carl Yuan (Image via Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Chinese golfer Carl Yuan was fabulous in the second round of the Mexico Open at Vidanta on Friday. He shot 6-under 65 in the second round and jumped 56 positions on the leaderboard.

He started his game on the 10th hole with a birdie on Friday. Yuan made six birdies, two bogeys and an eagle to finish with a total of under 6.

#4 Kevin Dougherty's stunning round of 64

Kevin Dougherty (Image via Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

In the second round of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kevin Dougherty played a round of 7-under 64 to finish in a tie for ninth place. He jumped into 79 positions on the leaderboard.

Dougherty shot nine birdies and two bogeys to settle for a total of under 6.

#5 A quick recap of the defending champion's performance

Tony Finau (Image via Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Tony Finau, who won the tournament in 2023, has played two rounds of under 70 at the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta and settled in a tie for ninth place. He shot 67 on Friday and jumped in 20 positions to finish in a tie for ninth place.

Finau shot three birdies, two eagles and three bogeys in the second round to score 4-under 67.