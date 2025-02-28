‘Kind of total shock’ – When Jordan Spieth joined Tiger Woods’ elite company with a thrilling victory

Jordan Spieth won the second Major of his career at the 2015 U.S. Open. The American golfer was just 21 when he registered a marvelous one-stroke win over Dustin Johnson and Louis Oosthuizen to win the Major, just a few months after he won his maiden Major at the Masters 2015.

With this triumph, he joined the elite club with Tiger Woods, who has also won two Majors (Masters and the U.S. Open) in the same year. Woods won the Masters and the U.S. Open in 2002.

During a press conference at tlhe 2015 US Open on June 21, Jordan Spieth opened up about his enthralling victory at the Major. He talked about the game on the final holes, reflecting on Johnson's performance. Spieth said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm still in shock. It's cliche to say, but I've never experienced a feeling like this. Just kind of total shock. I thought that I had won it on 16, I thought that -- I didn't think I had lost it after 17, but I thought I needed to play 18 well just to play tomorrow.

"And then after DJ hit his second shot in, I thought, Shoot, I may have lost this tournament. And just utter shock at the finish. It's not easy to get any putt down in two here. I three-putted, I think, nine or ten times this week," he added.

Spieth made a last-moment save to seize the victory at the 2015 U.S. Open. He had a tough time on the 17th hole of the final round in the Major. He made a double bogey on the second-last hole of the championship but was fortunate to bounce back on the 18th with a birdie to secure the title.

When Jordan Spieth reflected on the "stand-out" moment of his 2015 US Open win

During the post-tournament press conference of the 2015 U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth was asked about his stand-out moment from the tournament. In response, the American golfer revealed that it became when he was "walking off of 15 green."

He acknowledged that while on the 15th, he was thinking he and Branden Grace were in contention for the title but didn't know about Dustin Johnson's game.

Speaking of the stand-out moment, Spieth said (via ASAP Sports):

"When I walked off of 15 green, I accidentally glanced at the scoreboard, I didn't mean to, in turning back and watching Branden finish it was up there and I saw that he and I were then tied for the lead and we were two clear.

"And that's when it hit me like, okay -- because I thought DJ at the time was at 6 or 7-under, I didn't scoreboard watch the whole day. I just heard roars and figured that he was -- I figured I needed to at least get to 6-under before 18. And I looked up and saw it and that's when I started to feel a little extra pressure going to 16," he added.

Dustin Johnson was also in contention to win the Major, but he struggled on the back nine of the final round, making three bogeys on the 10th, 11th, and 13th. He carded the final round of even-par 70 and settled in second place while Grace settled in a tie for fourth place.

