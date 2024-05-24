KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is underway at Harbor Shores Golf Club in St. Joseph, Michigan from May 23 to 26. The 156-player field will compete for a $3.5 million purse prize.

The PGA Tour Championship usually has a fixed percentage of the prize purse that goes to the top finishers of the event. The usual 15 percent to the winner and 8.8 percent to the runner-up player will not be followed at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship due to the large field size and halfway cut.

The winner of the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will receive a whopping 18 percent of the $3.5 million purse, with the winner receiving $630,000, and the runner-up earning $380,000.

Here is the breakdown of the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship $3.5 million prize money.

First place - $630,000

Second place - $380,000

Third place - $237,500

4th place - $166,000

5th place - $132,500

6th place - $113,750

7th place - $101,550

8th place - $95,000

9th place - $90,000

10th place - $85,000

11th place - $80,000

12th place - $75,000

13th place - $70,000

14th place - $65,000

15th place - $61,250

16th place - $57,500

17th place - $53,750

18th place - $50,000

19th place - $46,250

20th place - $43,750

21st place - $41,250

22nd place - $38,750

23rd place - $36,750

24th place - $34,750

25th place - $32,750

26th place - $31,000

27th place - $29,500

28th place - $28,000

29th place - $26,500

30th place - $25,000

31st place - $23,500

32nd place - $22,000

33rd place - $21,000

34th place - $20,000

35th place - $19,000

36th place - $18,000

37th place - $17,000

38th place - $16,000

39th place - $15,000

40th place - $14,000

41st place - $13,000

42nd place - $12,000

43rd place - $11,000

44th place - $10,100

45th place - $9,200

46th place - $8,800

47th place - $8,400

48th place - $8,000

49th place - $7,600

50th place - $7,200

51st place - $7,000

52nd place - $6,900

53rd place - $6,800

54th place - $6,700

55th place - $6,600

56th place - $6,500

57th place - $6,400

58th place - $6,300

59th place - $6,200

60th place - $6,100

61st place - $6,000

62nd place - $5,900

63rd place -$5,800

64th place - $5,700

65th place - $5,600

66th place - $5,550

67th place - $5,500

68th place - $5,450

69th place - $5,400

70th place - $5,350

2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Field List

The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has a field size of 156 players. Here is the full list of players competing at Harbor Shores Golf Club this week.

Abraham, Dale (cp) - Palm Desert, California

Alker, Steven - NEW ZEALAND

Allen, Michael - Paradise Valley, Arizona

Allenby, Robert - AUSTRALIA

Ames, Stephen - CANADA

Andrade, Billy - Bristol, Rhode Island

Appleby, Stuart - AUSTRALIA

Austin, Woody - Derby, Kansas

Bahr, Dave (cp) - Cincinnati, Ohio

Baker, Kevin - CANADA

Beckman, Cameron - San Antonio, Texas

Beem, Rich - Austin, Texas

Bertsch, Shane - Parker, Colorado

Biancalana, Roy (cp) - St. Charles, Illinois

Bickerton, John - ENGLAND

Bradshaw, David - Tampa, Florida

Brier, Markus - AUSTRIA

Broadhurst, Paul - ENGLAND

Byrum, Tom - San Antonio, Texas

Calcavecchia, Mark - Jupiter, Florida

Campbell, Michael - NEW ZEALAND

Canonica, Emanuele - ITALY

Cantwell, Tim (cp) - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Carriles, Jose Manuel - SPAIN

Carter, Jim (cp) - Scottsdale, Arizona

Cejka, Alex - GERMANY

Chapman, Roger - ENGLAND

Chapman, Walt (cp) - Knoxville, Tennessee

Chiles, Eric (cp) - Excelsior, Minnesota

Choi, K.J. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

Clarke, Darren - NORTHERN IRELAND

Claxton, Paul (cp) - Claxton, Georgia

Coceres, Jose - ARGENTINA

Crowley, Michael (cp) - Fox Point, Wisconsin

Daly, John - Dardanelle, Arkansas

Dawson, Marco - Melbourne, Florida

Day, Glen - Little Rock, Arkansas

Dennis, Clark - Fort Worth, Texas

DiMarco, Chris - Denver, Colorado

Dodd, Stephen - WALES

Duke, Ken - Stuart, Florida

Dunlap, Scott - Sarasota, Florida

Durant, Joe - Pensacola Beach, Florida

Duval, David - Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Els, Ernie - SOUTH AFRICA

Empey, Jim (cp) - Boise, Idaho

Esposito, Frank (cp) - Florham Park, New Jersey

Estes, Bob - Austin, Texas

Farrell, Jimmy (cp) - Commack, New York

Fasth, Niclas - SWEDEN

Fleming, Tim (cp) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Flesch, Steve - Union, Kentucky

Fowler, Peter - AUSTRALIA

Franz, Jr., Raymond (cp) - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Frazar, Harrison - Dallas, Texas

Frost, David - SOUTH AFRICA

Gay, Brian - Windermere, Florida

Genovese, Mike (cp) - Loxley, Alabama

George, Larry (cp) - Wallace, North Carolina

Gillis, Tom - Lake Orion, Michigan

Goegele, Thomas - GERMANY

Gomez, Rafael - ARGENTINA

Gonzalez, Ricardo - ARGENTINA

Goosen, Retief - SOUTH AFRICA

Goydos, Paul - Long Beach, California

Green, Richard - AUSTRALIA

Haas, Jay - Greenville, South Carolina

Haeggman, Joakim - SWEDEN

Hamilton, Todd - Westlake, Texas

Harrington, Padraig - IRELAND

Hensby, Mark - AUSTRALIA

Herron, Tim - Deephaven, Minnesota

Hutsell, David (cp) - Lutherville, Maryland

Jaidee, Thongchai - THAILAND

Janzen, Lee - Orlando, Florida

Jimenez, Miguel Angel - SPAIN

Jobe, Brandt - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Jones, Kent - Albuquerque, New Mexico

Jones, Steve - Tempe, Arizona

Karlsson, Robert - SWEDEN

Kaye, Jonathan - Scottsdale, Arizona

Kelly, Jerry - Madison, Wisconsin

Kingston, James - SOUTH AFRICA

Kuboya, Kenichi - JAPAN

Labritz, Rob (cp) - Pound Ridge, New York

Lancaster, Neal (cp) - Smithfield, North Carolina

Langer, Bernhard - GERMANY

Leaney, Stephen - AUSTRALIA

Lehman, Tom - Scottsdale, Arizona

Levet, Thomas - FRANCE

Maggert, Jeff - Sea Pines, South Carolina

Mansfield, Jonathan (cp) - Clearwater, Florida

Mayfair, Billy - Edmond, Oklahoma

McCarron, Scott - Mooresville, North Carolina

McKenzie, David - AUSTRALIA

McNabb, Dave (cp) - Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania

Mediate, Rocco - Greensburg, Pennsylvania

Micheel, Shaun - Memphis, Tennessee

Mielke, Mark (cp) - Atlantis, Florida

Mitchum, Kelly (cp) - Southern Pines, North Carolina

Molina, Mauricio - ARGENTINA

Montgomerie, Colin - SCOTLAND

Morin, Alan (cp) - Royal Palm Beach, Florida

Morland IV, David - CANADA

Olazabal, Jose Maria - SPAIN

Pampling, Rod - AUSTRALIA

Parel, Scott - Augusta, Georgia

Parnevik, Jesper - SWEDEN

Pate, Steve - Delray Beach, Florida

Pavin, Corey - Dallas, Texas

Pernice, Tom - Scottsdale, Arizona

Petrovic, Tim - Austin, Texas

Phillips, Tracy (cp) - Tulsa, Oklahoma

Ponchock, Del (cp) - Jupiter, Florida

Price, Phillip - WALES

Pride, Dicky - Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Proehl, Chad (cp) - Urbandale, Iowa

Quigley, Brett - Barrington, Rhode Island

Reid, Mike - Orem, Utah

Remesy, Jean-Francois - FRANCE

Riegger, John - Paducah, Kentucky

Rohrbaugh, Doug (cp) - Carbondale, Colorado

Roth, Jeff (cp) - Harbor Springs, Michigan

Rowland, Roger - Jacksonville, Florida

Rudosky, Micah (cp) - Cortez, Colorado

San Filippo, Mike (cp) - Hobe Sound, Florida

Sauers, Gene - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Senden, John - AUSTRALIA

Shacklady, David - ENGLAND

Short, Jr., Wes - Austin, Texas

Singh, Jeev Milhka - INDIA

Small, Mike (cp) - Champaign, Illinois

Sorensen, Chad (cp) - Taft, California

Sowards, Bob (cp) - Dublin, Ohio

Stankowski, Paul - Flower Mound, Texas

Stolz, Andre - AUSTRALIA

Streeter, Paul - ENGLAND

Sutherland, Kevin - Sacramento, California

Tanigawa, Ken - Scottsdale, Arizona

Tiziani, Mario - Shorewood, Minnesota

Tolles, Tommy - Fort Myers, Florida

Toms, David - Shreveport, Louisiana

Triplett, Kirk - Paradise Valley, Arizona

Tucker, Mark - New Hartford, New York

Uresti, Omar (cp) - Austin, Texas

Valicenti, Mike (cp) - Jupiter, Florida

Waldorf, Duffy - Rensselaer, Indiana

Weinhart, Tim (cp) - Alpharetta, Georgia

Weir, Mike - CANADA

Wi, Charlie - Westlake Village, California

Wilson, Peter - ENGLAND

Winter, Don (cp) - Ripon, California

Wolstenholme, Gary - ENGLAND

Wood, Willie- Edmond, OK

Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA

(cp) Denotes PGA of America Club Professional