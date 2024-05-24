KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship is underway at Harbor Shores Golf Club in St. Joseph, Michigan from May 23 to 26. The 156-player field will compete for a $3.5 million purse prize.
The PGA Tour Championship usually has a fixed percentage of the prize purse that goes to the top finishers of the event. The usual 15 percent to the winner and 8.8 percent to the runner-up player will not be followed at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship due to the large field size and halfway cut.
The winner of the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship will receive a whopping 18 percent of the $3.5 million purse, with the winner receiving $630,000, and the runner-up earning $380,000.
Here is the breakdown of the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship $3.5 million prize money.
First place - $630,000
Second place - $380,000
Third place - $237,500
4th place - $166,000
5th place - $132,500
6th place - $113,750
7th place - $101,550
8th place - $95,000
9th place - $90,000
10th place - $85,000
11th place - $80,000
12th place - $75,000
13th place - $70,000
14th place - $65,000
15th place - $61,250
16th place - $57,500
17th place - $53,750
18th place - $50,000
19th place - $46,250
20th place - $43,750
21st place - $41,250
22nd place - $38,750
23rd place - $36,750
24th place - $34,750
25th place - $32,750
26th place - $31,000
27th place - $29,500
28th place - $28,000
29th place - $26,500
30th place - $25,000
31st place - $23,500
32nd place - $22,000
33rd place - $21,000
34th place - $20,000
35th place - $19,000
36th place - $18,000
37th place - $17,000
38th place - $16,000
39th place - $15,000
40th place - $14,000
41st place - $13,000
42nd place - $12,000
43rd place - $11,000
44th place - $10,100
45th place - $9,200
46th place - $8,800
47th place - $8,400
48th place - $8,000
49th place - $7,600
50th place - $7,200
51st place - $7,000
52nd place - $6,900
53rd place - $6,800
54th place - $6,700
55th place - $6,600
56th place - $6,500
57th place - $6,400
58th place - $6,300
59th place - $6,200
60th place - $6,100
61st place - $6,000
62nd place - $5,900
63rd place -$5,800
64th place - $5,700
65th place - $5,600
66th place - $5,550
67th place - $5,500
68th place - $5,450
69th place - $5,400
70th place - $5,350
2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship Field List
The 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship has a field size of 156 players. Here is the full list of players competing at Harbor Shores Golf Club this week.
Abraham, Dale (cp) - Palm Desert, California
Alker, Steven - NEW ZEALAND
Allen, Michael - Paradise Valley, Arizona
Allenby, Robert - AUSTRALIA
Ames, Stephen - CANADA
Andrade, Billy - Bristol, Rhode Island
Appleby, Stuart - AUSTRALIA
Austin, Woody - Derby, Kansas
Bahr, Dave (cp) - Cincinnati, Ohio
Baker, Kevin - CANADA
Beckman, Cameron - San Antonio, Texas
Beem, Rich - Austin, Texas
Bertsch, Shane - Parker, Colorado
Biancalana, Roy (cp) - St. Charles, Illinois
Bickerton, John - ENGLAND
Bradshaw, David - Tampa, Florida
Brier, Markus - AUSTRIA
Broadhurst, Paul - ENGLAND
Byrum, Tom - San Antonio, Texas
Calcavecchia, Mark - Jupiter, Florida
Campbell, Michael - NEW ZEALAND
Canonica, Emanuele - ITALY
Cantwell, Tim (cp) - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Carriles, Jose Manuel - SPAIN
Carter, Jim (cp) - Scottsdale, Arizona
Cejka, Alex - GERMANY
Chapman, Roger - ENGLAND
Chapman, Walt (cp) - Knoxville, Tennessee
Chiles, Eric (cp) - Excelsior, Minnesota
Choi, K.J. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
Clarke, Darren - NORTHERN IRELAND
Claxton, Paul (cp) - Claxton, Georgia
Coceres, Jose - ARGENTINA
Crowley, Michael (cp) - Fox Point, Wisconsin
Daly, John - Dardanelle, Arkansas
Dawson, Marco - Melbourne, Florida
Day, Glen - Little Rock, Arkansas
Dennis, Clark - Fort Worth, Texas
DiMarco, Chris - Denver, Colorado
Dodd, Stephen - WALES
Duke, Ken - Stuart, Florida
Dunlap, Scott - Sarasota, Florida
Durant, Joe - Pensacola Beach, Florida
Duval, David - Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Els, Ernie - SOUTH AFRICA
Empey, Jim (cp) - Boise, Idaho
Esposito, Frank (cp) - Florham Park, New Jersey
Estes, Bob - Austin, Texas
Farrell, Jimmy (cp) - Commack, New York
Fasth, Niclas - SWEDEN
Fleming, Tim (cp) - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Flesch, Steve - Union, Kentucky
Fowler, Peter - AUSTRALIA
Franz, Jr., Raymond (cp) - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
Frazar, Harrison - Dallas, Texas
Frost, David - SOUTH AFRICA
Gay, Brian - Windermere, Florida
Genovese, Mike (cp) - Loxley, Alabama
George, Larry (cp) - Wallace, North Carolina
Gillis, Tom - Lake Orion, Michigan
Goegele, Thomas - GERMANY
Gomez, Rafael - ARGENTINA
Gonzalez, Ricardo - ARGENTINA
Goosen, Retief - SOUTH AFRICA
Goydos, Paul - Long Beach, California
Green, Richard - AUSTRALIA
Haas, Jay - Greenville, South Carolina
Haeggman, Joakim - SWEDEN
Hamilton, Todd - Westlake, Texas
Harrington, Padraig - IRELAND
Hensby, Mark - AUSTRALIA
Herron, Tim - Deephaven, Minnesota
Hutsell, David (cp) - Lutherville, Maryland
Jaidee, Thongchai - THAILAND
Janzen, Lee - Orlando, Florida
Jimenez, Miguel Angel - SPAIN
Jobe, Brandt - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Jones, Kent - Albuquerque, New Mexico
Jones, Steve - Tempe, Arizona
Karlsson, Robert - SWEDEN
Kaye, Jonathan - Scottsdale, Arizona
Kelly, Jerry - Madison, Wisconsin
Kingston, James - SOUTH AFRICA
Kuboya, Kenichi - JAPAN
Labritz, Rob (cp) - Pound Ridge, New York
Lancaster, Neal (cp) - Smithfield, North Carolina
Langer, Bernhard - GERMANY
Leaney, Stephen - AUSTRALIA
Lehman, Tom - Scottsdale, Arizona
Levet, Thomas - FRANCE
Maggert, Jeff - Sea Pines, South Carolina
Mansfield, Jonathan (cp) - Clearwater, Florida
Mayfair, Billy - Edmond, Oklahoma
McCarron, Scott - Mooresville, North Carolina
McKenzie, David - AUSTRALIA
McNabb, Dave (cp) - Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania
Mediate, Rocco - Greensburg, Pennsylvania
Micheel, Shaun - Memphis, Tennessee
Mielke, Mark (cp) - Atlantis, Florida
Mitchum, Kelly (cp) - Southern Pines, North Carolina
Molina, Mauricio - ARGENTINA
Montgomerie, Colin - SCOTLAND
Morin, Alan (cp) - Royal Palm Beach, Florida
Morland IV, David - CANADA
Olazabal, Jose Maria - SPAIN
Pampling, Rod - AUSTRALIA
Parel, Scott - Augusta, Georgia
Parnevik, Jesper - SWEDEN
Pate, Steve - Delray Beach, Florida
Pavin, Corey - Dallas, Texas
Pernice, Tom - Scottsdale, Arizona
Petrovic, Tim - Austin, Texas
Phillips, Tracy (cp) - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Ponchock, Del (cp) - Jupiter, Florida
Price, Phillip - WALES
Pride, Dicky - Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Proehl, Chad (cp) - Urbandale, Iowa
Quigley, Brett - Barrington, Rhode Island
Reid, Mike - Orem, Utah
Remesy, Jean-Francois - FRANCE
Riegger, John - Paducah, Kentucky
Rohrbaugh, Doug (cp) - Carbondale, Colorado
Roth, Jeff (cp) - Harbor Springs, Michigan
Rowland, Roger - Jacksonville, Florida
Rudosky, Micah (cp) - Cortez, Colorado
San Filippo, Mike (cp) - Hobe Sound, Florida
Sauers, Gene - Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Senden, John - AUSTRALIA
Shacklady, David - ENGLAND
Short, Jr., Wes - Austin, Texas
Singh, Jeev Milhka - INDIA
Small, Mike (cp) - Champaign, Illinois
Sorensen, Chad (cp) - Taft, California
Sowards, Bob (cp) - Dublin, Ohio
Stankowski, Paul - Flower Mound, Texas
Stolz, Andre - AUSTRALIA
Streeter, Paul - ENGLAND
Sutherland, Kevin - Sacramento, California
Tanigawa, Ken - Scottsdale, Arizona
Tiziani, Mario - Shorewood, Minnesota
Tolles, Tommy - Fort Myers, Florida
Toms, David - Shreveport, Louisiana
Triplett, Kirk - Paradise Valley, Arizona
Tucker, Mark - New Hartford, New York
Uresti, Omar (cp) - Austin, Texas
Valicenti, Mike (cp) - Jupiter, Florida
Waldorf, Duffy - Rensselaer, Indiana
Weinhart, Tim (cp) - Alpharetta, Georgia
Weir, Mike - CANADA
Wi, Charlie - Westlake Village, California
Wilson, Peter - ENGLAND
Winter, Don (cp) - Ripon, California
Wolstenholme, Gary - ENGLAND
Wood, Willie- Edmond, OK
Yang, Y.E. - REPUBLIC OF KOREA
(cp) Denotes PGA of America Club Professional
