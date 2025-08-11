"Knew Tommy Fleetwood would choke"; "Europe dominating again" - Fans react to Justin Rose's thrilling win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

Justin Rose won the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship in stellar fashion on Sunday. The Englishman defeated J. J. Spaun in a three hole long playoff to win with a birdie.

However, it was Tommy Fleetwood who entered the final day of the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship as the leader. Fleetwood was unable to maintain the lead, and, according to a few fans, he 'choked' during the final round.

Fleetwood carded in a 1 under par 69 round on Sunday to drop two strokes down the leaderboard and settle for a joint third place finish with World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler while Justin Rose posted a 3 under par 67 final round.

The former has been know to fall just short of the win on several occassions. Here's a look at what a fan had to say about Tommy Fleetwood's performance (via X @Sawooll):

"I knew Tommy would choke."

Saúl @Sawoolll @PGATOUR @FedExChamp @JustinRose99 @tpcsouthwind I knew Tommy would choke 😭

Another fan commended Justin Rose on his incredible victory this week. The fan complimented the Englishman's performance while also stating that with two Europeans in the top five, they might prove to be the dominating team for the upcoming 2025 Ryder Cup.

The fan said (via @Pavlo_Escobar):

"Europe dominating again , and will win the Ryder cup too."

𝐏𝐚𝐯𝐥𝐨 𝐄𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐫 @Pavlo__Escobar @PGATOUR @FedExChamp @JustinRose99 @tpcsouthwind Europe dominating again , and will win the Ryder cup too 😉

This week's 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship marked Justin Rose's second victory in the Playoffs series and his first PGA Tour victory since the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A fan praised the golfer's 12th PGA Tour victory and called it a product of his hard work. The fan said (via X @NateDawgUga):

"Rose still has ridiculous talent. Well earned victory!"

Nate 🐶🏈 @NateDawgUga @PGATOUR @FedExChamp @JustinRose99 @tpcsouthwind Rose still has ridiculous talent. Well earned victory!

Here are a few other fans' reactions to Justin Rose's win at the recent FedEx St. Jude Championship (via X @PGATour):

"Good work for Rosie. Tommy Fleetwood is going to have to continue to chase that elusive win," commented a fan.

A golf enthusiast wrote, "Congrats Mr Rose! I was hoping Tommy finally got one but it just wasn't meant to be. Amazing finish."

"Absolutely bloody delightful golf. It is marvellous to see a steady golfer play so well under pressure. Ryder Cup !!! It's gona be epic," claimed a fan.

Rose posted rounds of 64, 66, 67, and 67 on the par 70 TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, to total 16 under par for the week. The World No. 20 golfer was a fan favorite for winning with odds of +6,600 prior to the event, according to Golfweek.

How much did Justin Rose earn for his 12th PGA Tour victory?

Justin Rose took home a massive check worth a whopping $3.6 million from the tournament's $20 million purse prize. The 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship winner also took home an impressive 2,000 FedEx Cup points.

The freshly earned points vaulted him 21 spots up the FedEx Cup Rankings leaderboard. He currently sits in the fourth position heading into the second stage of the Playoffs.

