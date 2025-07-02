KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The Ladies European Tour is in Ireland this week for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The event will take place from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 at Carton House in Maynooth, County Kildare.
KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 is one of the biggest events on the European circuit and will feature some notable players. Some of the big names, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, and Madelene Sagstrom, are in action this week.
As per the odds, Charley Hull is the hot favorite to win the KPMG Women's Irish Open. Although her recent form has been concerning, the English star is still one of the dominant players this week. Leona Maguire and Lottie Woad are also on the oddsmakers' favorite list.
KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 (as per bet365):
- Charley Hull – 4
- Leona Maguire – 12
- Lottie Woad – 14
- Chiara Tamburlini – 14
- Perrine Delacour – 16
- Madelene Sagstrom – 16
- Bronte Law – 20
- Luna Sobron Galmes – 20
- Georgia Hall – 22
- Mimi Rhodes – 22
- Lauren Walsh – 25
- Diksha Dagar – 25
- Hannah Screen – 25
- Alessandra Fanali – 28
- Darcey Harry – 30
- Nastasia Nadaud – 30
- Anna Nordqvist – 33
- Cara Gainer – 33
- Lee-Anne Pace – 33
- Amelia Garvey – 35
- Olivia Cowan – 66
- Kirsten Rudgeley – 66
- Pia Babnik – 50
- Kelsey Bennett – 50
- Fatima Fernandez Cano – 55
- Klara Davidson Spilkova – 55
- Anna Foster – 70
- Brianna Navarrosa – 70
- Noora Komulainen – 70
- Chloe Williams – 80
- Trichat Cheenglab – 80
- Lydia Hall – 80
- Leonie Harm – 80
- Laura Fuenfstueck – 80
- Dorthea Forbrigd – 80
- Annabell Fuller – 80
- Alice Hewson – 90
- Sarah Kemp – 100
- Avani Prashanth – 100
- Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – 100
- Momoka Kobori – 100
- Polly Mack – 110
- Smilla Tarning Soenderby – 110
- Kajsa Arwefjall – 110
- Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen – 110
- Johanna Wrigley – 110
- Ayako Uehara – 125
- Ginnie Ding – 125
- Aine Donegan – 125
- Patricia Isabel Schmidt – 125
- Chiara Noja – 150
- Beth Coulter – 140
- Ursula Wikstrom – 140
- Celine Herbin – 200
- Marta Martin – 200
- Agathe Sauzon – 200
- Lisa Pettersson – 200
- Ariane Klotz – 200
- Lorna McClymont – 200
- Anna Huang – 225
- Ellinor Sudow – 225
- Maria Hernandez – 225
- Carolin Kauffmann – 225
- Alessia Nobilio – 225
- Anna Zanusso – 225
- April Angurasaranee – 250
- Patricia Mackova – 250
- Aunchisa Utama – 250
- Patricie Mackova – 250
- Sara Byrne – 275
- Liz Young – 275
- Annabel Wilson – 275
- Blanca Fernandez – 300
- Maha Haddioui – 300