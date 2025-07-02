KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 odds and bets explored

The Ladies European Tour is in Ireland this week for the 2025 KPMG Women's Irish Open. The event will take place from Thursday, July 3 to Sunday, July 6 at Carton House in Maynooth, County Kildare.

KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 is one of the biggest events on the European circuit and will feature some notable players. Some of the big names, including Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist, and Madelene Sagstrom, are in action this week.

As per the odds, Charley Hull is the hot favorite to win the KPMG Women's Irish Open. Although her recent form has been concerning, the English star is still one of the dominant players this week. Leona Maguire and Lottie Woad are also on the oddsmakers' favorite list.

KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 (as per bet365):

Charley Hull – 4

Leona Maguire – 12

Lottie Woad – 14

Chiara Tamburlini – 14

Perrine Delacour – 16

Madelene Sagstrom – 16

Bronte Law – 20

Luna Sobron Galmes – 20

Georgia Hall – 22

Mimi Rhodes – 22

Lauren Walsh – 25

Diksha Dagar – 25

Hannah Screen – 25

Alessandra Fanali – 28

Darcey Harry – 30

Nastasia Nadaud – 30

Anna Nordqvist – 33

Cara Gainer – 33

Lee-Anne Pace – 33

Amelia Garvey – 35

Olivia Cowan – 66

Kirsten Rudgeley – 66

Pia Babnik – 50

Kelsey Bennett – 50

Fatima Fernandez Cano – 55

Klara Davidson Spilkova – 55

Anna Foster – 70

Brianna Navarrosa – 70

Noora Komulainen – 70

Chloe Williams – 80

Trichat Cheenglab – 80

Lydia Hall – 80

Leonie Harm – 80

Laura Fuenfstueck – 80

Dorthea Forbrigd – 80

Annabell Fuller – 80

Alice Hewson – 90

Sarah Kemp – 100

Avani Prashanth – 100

Maddison Hinson-Tolchard – 100

Momoka Kobori – 100

Polly Mack – 110

Smilla Tarning Soenderby – 110

Kajsa Arwefjall – 110

Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen – 110

Johanna Wrigley – 110

Ayako Uehara – 125

Ginnie Ding – 125

Aine Donegan – 125

Patricia Isabel Schmidt – 125

Chiara Noja – 150

Beth Coulter – 140

Ursula Wikstrom – 140

Celine Herbin – 200

Marta Martin – 200

Agathe Sauzon – 200

Lisa Pettersson – 200

Ariane Klotz – 200

Lorna McClymont – 200

Anna Huang – 225

Ellinor Sudow – 225

Maria Hernandez – 225

Carolin Kauffmann – 225

Alessia Nobilio – 225

Anna Zanusso – 225

April Angurasaranee – 250

Patricia Mackova – 250

Aunchisa Utama – 250

Patricie Mackova – 250

Sara Byrne – 275

Liz Young – 275

Annabel Wilson – 275

Blanca Fernandez – 300

Maha Haddioui – 300

