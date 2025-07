KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 is set to tee off on Thursday, July 3, at Carton House in Maynooth, County Kildare, in Ireland. The 132-player field event will feature some notable names such as Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, and Anna Nordqvist teeing off this week.

The first round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open 2025 will begin on Thursday at 8 a.m. local time. Natacha Host Husted, Megan Dennis, and Tvesa Malik will begin from the first tee, while Hannah Screen, Leonie Harm, and Ursula Wikstrom tee off from the tenth tee.

Charley Hull is paired with Sara Byrne and Georgia Hall for the opening round of the KPMG Women's Irish Open. The trio will begin play on Thursday at 2 p.m. local time from the first tee.

KPMG Women's Irish Open, Round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the KPMG Women's Irish Open, Round 1 (all times local):

Hole 1

8:00 am: Natacha Host Husted, Megan Dennis, Tvesa Malik

8:12 am: Kelsey Macdonald, Stacy Bregman, Sarah Kemp

8:24 am: Anna Zanusso, Billie-Jo Smith, Patricie Mackova

8:36 am: Maha Haddioui, Lydia Hall, Kylie Henry

8:48 am: Alessandra Fanali, Amelia Garvey, Wenyung Keh

9:00 am: Romy Meekers, Verena Gimmy, Vanessa Bouvet

9:12 am: Laura Beveridge, Amy Walsh, Avani Prashanth

9:24 am: Ginnie Ding, April Angurasaranee, Olivia Costello (a)

9:36 am: Hannah Gregg, Marianne Skarpnord, Amy Taylor

9:48 am: Emie Peronnin, Jess Baker, Ellinor Sudow

10:00 am: Ayako Uehara, Dorota Zalewska, Rebekah Gardner (a)

1:00 pm: Rosie Davies, Lee-Anne Pace, Blanca Fernandez

1:12 pm: Laura Fuenfstueck, Charlotte Laffar, Johanna Wrigley

1:24 pm: Perrine Delacour, Alice Hewson, Kirsten Rudgeley

1:36 pm: Annabel Wilson, Olivia Cowan, Lottie Woad (a)

1:48 pm: Bronte Law, Olivia Mehaffey, Klara Davidson Spilkova

2:00 pm: Sara Byrne, Charley Hull, Georgia Hall

2:12 pm: Nastasia Nadaud, Luna Sobron Galmes, Momoka Kobori

2:24 pm: Patricia Isabel Schmidt, Fatima Fernandez Cano, Aunchisa Utama

2:36 pm: Agathe Sauzon, Maria Hernandez, Marta Martin

2:48 pm: Thalia Martin, Marta Sanz Barrio, Mayka Hoogeboom

3:00 pm: Michaela Finn, Celina Sattelkau, Magdalena Simmermacher

Hole 10

8:00 am: Hannah Screen, Leonie Harm, Ursula Wikstrom

8:12 am: Pia Babnik, Lisa Pettersson, Beth Coulter (a)

8:24 am: Darcey Harry, Smilla Tarning Soenderby, Trichat Cheenglab

8:36 am: Lauren Walsh, Madelene Sagstrom, Chiara Tamburlini

8:48 am: Anna Foster, Mimi Rhodes, Cara Gainer

9:00 am: Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist, Aine Donegan (a)

9:12 am: Annabell Fuller, Kelsey Bennett, Anna Dawson (a)

9:24 am: Chiara Noja, Diksha Dagar, Noora Komulainen

9:36 am: Maddison Hinson-Tolchard, Anna Huang, Emily Penttila

9:48 am: Camille Chevalier, LornaMcClymont, Georgia Iziemgbe Oboh

10:00 am: Tereza Melecka, Alessia Nobilio, Emma Fleming (a)

1:00 pm: Alexandra Swayne, Brianna Navarrosa, Carolin Kauffmann

1:12 pm: Elena Moosmann, Kajsa Arwefjall, Ariane Klotz

1:24 pm: Chloe Williams, Danielle Du Toit, Anne-Charlotte Mora

1:36 pm: Kristyna Napoleaova, Meghan MacLaren, Emma Grechi

1:48 pm: Liz Young, Canice Screene, Polly Mack

2:00 pm: Dorthea Forbrigd, Sofie Kibsgaard Nielsen, Harang Lee

2:12 pm: Celine Herbin, Sofie Bringner, Marina Joyce Moreno (a)

2:24 pm: Helen Tamy Kreuzer, Eleanor Givens, Roisin Scanlon (a)

2:36 pm: Teresa Toscano, Anna Magnusson, Cecilie Finne-Ipsen

2:48 pm: Tina Mazarino, Amaia Latorre, Hitaashee Bakshi

3:00 pm: Sanna Nuutinen, Gudrun Bjorgvinsdottir, Anna Abom (a)

