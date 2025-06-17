KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Texas this week for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025. This week's event will commence on Thursday, June 19, at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 field will comprise all the big names like Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin. However, Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, and others are also set to compete. As per Bet365, Thitikul is the favorite to win the third major of the season.

Thitikul has registered a win this season and has been in great form overall. Nelly Korda is a close second favorite but hasn't won so far this year. Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee are among the other favorites to lift the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 trophy.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (via Oddschecker):

Jeeno Thitikul: 9

Nelly Korda: 11

Ruoning Yin: 14

Minjee Lee: 18

Hae Ran Ryu: 20

Hye Jin Choi: 20

Celine Boutier: 18

Lydia Ko: 22

Ayaka Furue: 22

Charley Hull: 35

Hyo Joo Kim: 33

Angel Yin: 33

Ariya Jutanugarn: 25

Rio Takeda: 35

Akie Iwai: 35

Mao Saigo: 25

Miyuu Yamashita: 35

Yealimi Noh: 35

Jin Young Ko: 33

Carlota Ciganda: 33

Somi Lee: 40

Jin Hee Im: 50

A Lim Kim: 45

Esther Henseleit: 50

Andrea Lee: 55

Chisato Iwai: 55

Brooke Henderson: 66

Lexi Thompson: 55

Linn Grant: 55

Hannah Green: 55

Nasa Hataoka: 66

Jennifer Kupcho: 70

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 60

Sei Young Kim: 70

Megan Khang: 60

Lauren Coughlin: 80

Sarah Schmelzel: 80

Ina Yoon: 50

You Min Hwang: 70

Stephanie Kyriacou: 90

Ingrid Lindblad: 70

Mi Hyang Lee: 100

Lindy Duncan: 100

Rose Zhang: 90

Shiho Kuwaki: 90

Grace Kim: 90

Kristen Gillman: 100

Yui Kawamoto: 100

Auston Kim: 90

Chanettee Wannasaen: 125

Allisen Corpuz: 100

Patty Tavatanakit: 100

Maja Stark: 110

Madelene Sagstrom: 140

Aline Krauter: 110

Gaby Lopez: 125

Saki Baba: 125

Hinako Shibuno: 140

Minami Katsu: 140

Jenny Shin: 140

Amy Yang: 140

Lilia Vu: 140

Chiara Tamburlini: 125

Lucy Li: 150

Nataliya Guseva: 125

Wei Ling Hsu: 160

Georgia Hall: 175

Gabriela Ruffels: 175

Ashleigh Buhai: 175

Su Ji Kim: 175

Shin Sil Bang: 80

Leona Maguire: 175

Anna Nordqvist: 160

Julia Lopez Ramirez: 200

Mimi Rhodes: 175

Miranda Wang: 200

Jenny Bae: 225

Manon De Roey: 175

Yuri Yoshida: 225

Emily Pedersen: 250

Yahui Zhang: 225

Weiwei Zhang: 175

In Gee Chun: 200

Na Rin An: 250

Albane Valenzuela: 250

Yuka Saso: 225

Robyn Choi: 225

Soo Bin Joo: 275

Azahara Munoz: 300

Gemme Dryburgh: 350

Karis Davidson: 250

Il Hee Lee: 250

Dewi Weber: 300

Elizabeth Szokol: 300

Hira Naveed: 300

Aditi Ashok: 250

Arpichaya Yubol: 300

Jing Yan: 400

Paula Reto: 500

Jeongeun Lee5: 400

Yan Liu: 275

Peiyun Chien: 350

Cassie Porter: 350

Ruixin Liu: 400

Pajaree Anannarukarn: 300

