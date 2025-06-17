KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025: Odds and top bets explored

The LPGA Tour is in Texas this week for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025. This week's event will commence on Thursday, June 19, at Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco.
The KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 field will comprise all the big names like Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, Charley Hull, Lydia Ko, and Ruoning Yin. However, Lexi Thompson, Minjee Lee, and others are also set to compete. As per Bet365, Thitikul is the favorite to win the third major of the season.
Thitikul has registered a win this season and has been in great form overall. Nelly Korda is a close second favorite but hasn't won so far this year. Ruoning Yin and Minjee Lee are among the other favorites to lift the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 trophy.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the KPMG Women's PGA Championship 2025 (via Oddschecker):
- Jeeno Thitikul: 9
- Nelly Korda: 11
- Ruoning Yin: 14
- Minjee Lee: 18
- Hae Ran Ryu: 20
- Hye Jin Choi: 20
- Celine Boutier: 18
- Lydia Ko: 22
- Ayaka Furue: 22
- Charley Hull: 35
- Hyo Joo Kim: 33
- Angel Yin: 33
- Ariya Jutanugarn: 25
- Rio Takeda: 35
- Akie Iwai: 35
- Mao Saigo: 25
- Miyuu Yamashita: 35
- Yealimi Noh: 35
- Jin Young Ko: 33
- Carlota Ciganda: 33
- Somi Lee: 40
- Jin Hee Im: 50
- A Lim Kim: 45
- Esther Henseleit: 50
- Andrea Lee: 55
- Chisato Iwai: 55
- Brooke Henderson: 66
- Lexi Thompson: 55
- Linn Grant: 55
- Hannah Green: 55
- Nasa Hataoka: 66
- Jennifer Kupcho: 70
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: 60
- Sei Young Kim: 70
- Megan Khang: 60
- Lauren Coughlin: 80
- Sarah Schmelzel: 80
- Ina Yoon: 50
- You Min Hwang: 70
- Stephanie Kyriacou: 90
- Ingrid Lindblad: 70
- Mi Hyang Lee: 100
- Lindy Duncan: 100
- Rose Zhang: 90
- Shiho Kuwaki: 90
- Grace Kim: 90
- Kristen Gillman: 100
- Yui Kawamoto: 100
- Auston Kim: 90
- Chanettee Wannasaen: 125
- Allisen Corpuz: 100
- Patty Tavatanakit: 100
- Maja Stark: 110
- Madelene Sagstrom: 140
- Aline Krauter: 110
- Gaby Lopez: 125
- Saki Baba: 125
- Hinako Shibuno: 140
- Minami Katsu: 140
- Jenny Shin: 140
- Amy Yang: 140
- Lilia Vu: 140
- Chiara Tamburlini: 125
- Lucy Li: 150
- Nataliya Guseva: 125
- Wei Ling Hsu: 160
- Georgia Hall: 175
- Gabriela Ruffels: 175
- Ashleigh Buhai: 175
- Su Ji Kim: 175
- Shin Sil Bang: 80
- Leona Maguire: 175
- Anna Nordqvist: 160
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: 200
- Mimi Rhodes: 175
- Miranda Wang: 200
- Jenny Bae: 225
- Manon De Roey: 175
- Yuri Yoshida: 225
- Emily Pedersen: 250
- Yahui Zhang: 225
- Weiwei Zhang: 175
- In Gee Chun: 200
- Na Rin An: 250
- Albane Valenzuela: 250
- Yuka Saso: 225
- Robyn Choi: 225
- Soo Bin Joo: 275
- Azahara Munoz: 300
- Gemme Dryburgh: 350
- Karis Davidson: 250
- Il Hee Lee: 250
- Dewi Weber: 300
- Elizabeth Szokol: 300
- Hira Naveed: 300
- Aditi Ashok: 250
- Arpichaya Yubol: 300
- Jing Yan: 400
- Paula Reto: 500
- Jeongeun Lee5: 400
- Yan Liu: 275
- Peiyun Chien: 350
- Cassie Porter: 350
- Ruixin Liu: 400
- Pajaree Anannarukarn: 300