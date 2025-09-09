Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, September 11, at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio. This week's LPGA event will be a star-studded affair with the likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and others in action.
According to OddsChecker, Jeeno Thitikul is once again the favorite to win the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025. The World No. 1 has been in great form, posting three top-seven finishes in her past four starts. Two of these were solo runner-up finishes, including the FM Championship last month.
Minjee Lee is also in contention and has been in red-hot form recently, listed at +1400 for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025. Since winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she hasn't finished outside the top 21. Nelly Korda, who has struggled to win a title this year, is also in the mix at +1600 for this week.
Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 odds explored
Here's a look at the odds for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025:
- Jeeno Thitikul: +800
- Minjee Lee: +1400
- Nelly Korda: +1600
- Lottie Woad: +1600
- Miyuu Yamashita: +1800
- Rio Takeda: +2000
- Sei Young Kim: +2500
- Lydia Ko: +2500
- Charley Hull: +2500
- Hyo Joo Kim: +2500
- Akie Iwai: +2500
- Haeran Ryu: +2800
- Hye Jin Choi: +2800
- Mao Saigo: +2800
- Andrea Lee: +3300
- Celine Boutier: +3300
- Megan Khang: +3300
- A Lim Kim: +4500
- Chisato Iwai: +4500
- Ayaka Furue: +4500
- Jin Young Ko: +5000
- Somi Lee: +5000
- Jin Hee Im: +5000
- Rose Zhang: +5000
- Nasa Hataoka: +5500
- Lexi Thompson: +6600
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +6600
- Gaby Lopez: +7000
- Esther Henseleit: +8000
- Jennifer Kupcho: +9000
- Grace Kim: +9000
- Stephanie Kyriacou: +10000
- Madelene Sagstrom: +10000
- Ina Yoon: +10000
- Miranda Wang: +10000
- Ingrid Lindblad: +10000
- Mi Hyang Lee: +12500
- Hannah Green: +12500
- Julia Lopez Ramirez: +12500
- Allisen Corpuz: +12500
- Minami Katsu: +14000
- Jenny Shin: +14000
- Yealimi Noh: +15000
- Celine Borge: +15000
- Patty Tavatanakit: +15000
- Jenny Bae: +15000
- Chanettee Wannasaen: +15000
- Gabriela Ruffels: +16000
- Alison Lee: +17000
- Lindy Duncan: +17500
- Manon De Roey: +17500
- Perrine Delacour: +17500
- Jeongeun Lee5: +20000
- Na Rin An: +20000
- Lucy Li: +20000
- Aditi Ashok: +25000
- Ruixin Liu: +25000
- Yuri Yoshida: +25000
- Cassie Porter: +25000
- Alexa Pano: +25000
- Wei Ling Hsu: +25000
- Brooke Matthews: +27500
- Robyn Choi: +27500
- Emily Pedersen: +30000
- Gemme Dryburgh: +30000
- Kristen Gillman: +30000
- Ashleigh Buhai: +30000
- Saki Baba: +30000
- Dewi Weber: +30000
- Peiyun Chien: +30000
- Benedetta Moresco: +30000
- Amy Yang: +30000
- Lilia Vu: +35000
- Yan Liu: +35000
- Yahui Zhang: +35000
- Jeongeun Lee6: +35000
- Jasmine Suwannapura: +35000
- Arpichaya Yubol: +35000
- Maja Stark: +35000
- Gurleen Kaur: +35000
- Kum-Kang Park: +35000
- Polly Mack: +35000
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +35000