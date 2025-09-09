Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 odds and top bets explored

The Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 will be played from Thursday, September 11, at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio. This week's LPGA event will be a star-studded affair with the likes of Jeeno Thitikul, Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, and others in action.

According to OddsChecker, Jeeno Thitikul is once again the favorite to win the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025. The World No. 1 has been in great form, posting three top-seven finishes in her past four starts. Two of these were solo runner-up finishes, including the FM Championship last month.

Minjee Lee is also in contention and has been in red-hot form recently, listed at +1400 for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025. Since winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, she hasn't finished outside the top 21. Nelly Korda, who has struggled to win a title this year, is also in the mix at +1600 for this week.

Kroger Queen City Championship 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Kroger Queen City Championship 2025:

Jeeno Thitikul: +800

Minjee Lee: +1400

Nelly Korda: +1600

Lottie Woad: +1600

Miyuu Yamashita: +1800

Rio Takeda: +2000

Sei Young Kim: +2500

Lydia Ko: +2500

Charley Hull: +2500

Hyo Joo Kim: +2500

Akie Iwai: +2500

Haeran Ryu: +2800

Hye Jin Choi: +2800

Mao Saigo: +2800

Andrea Lee: +3300

Celine Boutier: +3300

Megan Khang: +3300

A Lim Kim: +4500

Chisato Iwai: +4500

Ayaka Furue: +4500

Jin Young Ko: +5000

Somi Lee: +5000

Jin Hee Im: +5000

Rose Zhang: +5000

Nasa Hataoka: +5500

Lexi Thompson: +6600

Nanna Koerstz Madsen: +6600

Gaby Lopez: +7000

Esther Henseleit: +8000

Jennifer Kupcho: +9000

Grace Kim: +9000

Stephanie Kyriacou: +10000

Madelene Sagstrom: +10000

Ina Yoon: +10000

Miranda Wang: +10000

Ingrid Lindblad: +10000

Mi Hyang Lee: +12500

Hannah Green: +12500

Julia Lopez Ramirez: +12500

Allisen Corpuz: +12500

Minami Katsu: +14000

Jenny Shin: +14000

Yealimi Noh: +15000

Celine Borge: +15000

Patty Tavatanakit: +15000

Jenny Bae: +15000

Chanettee Wannasaen: +15000

Gabriela Ruffels: +16000

Alison Lee: +17000

Lindy Duncan: +17500

Manon De Roey: +17500

Perrine Delacour: +17500

Jeongeun Lee5: +20000

Na Rin An: +20000

Lucy Li: +20000

Aditi Ashok: +25000

Ruixin Liu: +25000

Yuri Yoshida: +25000

Cassie Porter: +25000

Alexa Pano: +25000

Wei Ling Hsu: +25000

Brooke Matthews: +27500

Robyn Choi: +27500

Emily Pedersen: +30000

Gemme Dryburgh: +30000

Kristen Gillman: +30000

Ashleigh Buhai: +30000

Saki Baba: +30000

Dewi Weber: +30000

Peiyun Chien: +30000

Benedetta Moresco: +30000

Amy Yang: +30000

Lilia Vu: +35000

Yan Liu: +35000

Yahui Zhang: +35000

Jeongeun Lee6: +35000

Jasmine Suwannapura: +35000

Arpichaya Yubol: +35000

Maja Stark: +35000

Gurleen Kaur: +35000

Kum-Kang Park: +35000

Polly Mack: +35000

Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +35000

