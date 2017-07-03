Kyle Stanley: What’s in the bag?

Kyle Stanley wins Quicken Loans National in a playoff.

by Golfication News 03 Jul 2017, 14:50 IST

Kyle Stanley with his new trophy at Avenel Farm

Kyle Stanley won on the PGA TOUR for the first time in more than five years with a par on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff at Quicken Loans National. Stanley took home $1,278,000 for this trouble and also punched his ticket to the upcoming British Open at Royal Birkdale.

Here’s a full list of the mixed set of gear he used to get the job done:

Driver: 2017 TaylorMade M1 (10.5°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft

Fairway Wood: 2017 TaylorMade M2 (15°) with Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution shaft, Nike Covert VRS 2.0 (18°) with Mitsubishi Diamana shaft

Irons: TaylorMade PSi (4), Nike Vapor Pro Combo (5-PW) with KBS Tour C-Taper shafts

Wedges: Nike Engage (52°, 54°), TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (58°) with KBS Wedge shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1