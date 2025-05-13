Last 5 big events hosted at the Quail Hollow Club: Results explored ft. Presidents Cup 2022

The Quail Hollow Club was established in 1959 but was finally opened for events in 1961. It owns an 18-hole golf course. The proposition of the club was made by James J. Harris, and the course was designed by George Cobb.

Later, it was modified by Arnold Palmer in 1986 and redesigned by Tom Fazio in 1997, 2003, and from 2014 to 2016. Through the years, the Quail Hollow Club also hosted tournaments, and here's a look at the last five events that took place at the venue:

The last five big tournaments that took place at the Quail Hollow Club

#1. 2017 PGA Championship

Justin Thomas won the 2017 PGA Championship, which took place at Quail Hollow Club. His total was 8-under, two shots better than Francesco Molinari’s 6-under.

Thomas fired 73 in the first round with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. He shot 66 in the second round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. Next, he scored 69 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. Finally, he fired a 68 with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

#2. 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2018 Wells Fargo Championship was triumphed by Jason Day with a 12-under. He was two shots ahead of Aaron Wise and four ahead of Bryson DeChambeau. He fired 69 in the opening round with three birdies, followed by 67 in the next round with three birdies and one eagle on hole 10. He also shot 67 in the third round with five birdies and 69 in the last round with six birdies.

#3. 2019 and 2021 Wells Fargo Championship

The 2019 Wells Fargo Championship was won by Max Homa with 15-under, three shots ahead of Joel Dahmen, who was at 12-under. Justin Rose stood in third place with 11-under, and Sergio Garcia tied for fourth place with 9-under. Rory McIlroy won the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship with a 10-under and shot 72, 66, 68, and 68 over the four rounds.

#4. 2022 Presidents Cup

The 2022 Presidents Cup was the 14th edition of the event, and the USA won the event against the International team with 17.5-12.5. Quail Hollow Club hosted the President's Cup for the first time that year, and the event was originally scheduled for 2021. In the 2022 Presidents Cup, the USA won most singles matches as the score was 6-5.

#5. 2023 and 2024 Wells Fargo Championship

Wyndham Clark won the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship with a 19-under and was four shots ahead of Xander Schauffele. He scored 67, 67, 63, and 68 in the four rounds of the event. Rory McIlroy won the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship with a 17-under, five shots ahead of Schauffele.

