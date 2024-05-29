Players in LIV Golf have been battling for eligibility in the Official World Golf Rankings, but the body has rejected LIV Golf's application for eligibility status as the league does not meet the prerequisite of a 72-hole tournament. Speaking out on the issue, Lee Westwood has now accused the DP World Tour and the R&A.

Westwood had intended on playing the 2024 Senior Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, but will not be able to participate. The LIV Golf star spoke out on the matter on Peter Finch's podcast, Rough Cut.

"The only (senior major) I can’t play is the Seniors British [Open]. It’s half owned by the European Tour and the R&A won’t put their foot down and say, ‘No, this is an Open championship,'" Westwood said.

Players who participate in the Saudi-based LIV Golf League tournament while also being European Tour members are subject to fines from the DP World Tour for breaking the rules. Due to unpaid fines, Lee Westwood's application for the 2024 Senior Open was rejected, and he eventually resigned from the DP World Tour.

"They [R&A] pander to the European Tour and say if we pay our fines – I think my outstanding fines are £850,000 or something like that… I’m not paying them. I disagree with the way they’ve been handed out. So that’s why I can’t play in the Senior Open Championship. I think the fans lose out personally,” he stated.

Westwood's Lengion XIII teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, however, still hold their DP World Tour cards while consistently participating in LIV Golf events. He made the claim that his teammates do not receive the same consequences for violating the DP World Tour regulations:

"They’re [DP World Tour] not even consistent with it. They’re fining Tyrrell and Jon Rahm different numbers now. Now they’re getting fined a figure but it’s nowhere near the figure that myself and Ian Poulter and a few others got fined so there’s no consistency in there.”

Amid the ongoing negotiations between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's financial backers, the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Westwood says that the Tour didn't secure the deal during negotiations earlier this year and affects the DP World Tour.

As the PGA Tour received a cash injection from Strategic Sports Group, the LIV Golf star says that "the tour that's going to lose out the most in this is the European Tour."

Lee Westwood's 2024 LIV Golf season

The Majesticks GC co-captain, Lee Westwood has played in seven LIV Golf events this season. The LIV Golf star ranks tied for last place, 53rd on the league's individual leaderboard, with zero points earned this season.

Westwood's best finish this season was at the 2024 LIV Golf Invitational at Mayakoba with a final position of 32nd. His worst finish followed weeks after at the Jeddah edition of the league as he finished 50th.

With an average driving distance of 290 yards, Lee Westwood hits 54.42% of fairways off the tee box. He ranks 42nd among the LIV Golf field in greens in regulation with 66.14% of greens hit with his approach shot.

