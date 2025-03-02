"Let's not forget the big picture here" – When Phil Mickelson jokingly confessed to getting 'spanked' by Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson once jokingly confessed about getting "spanked" by Tiger Woods. The Lefty had won the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

For the final round of the tournament, Mickelson was paired up with Tiger Woods, and he was remarkable with his game. He played a round of 64 to win the tournament, while Woods struggled with his game, playing the final round of 75 and tying for 15th place.

During the press conference of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 12, 2012, a reporter asked the tournament winner Mickelson about Woods’ phenomenal game over the years of his professional career.

While the then-41-year-old acknowledged getting "spanked" by Woods before, he also highlighted his own game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"I haven't, but I do need to premise that although I feel like he brings out the best in me, it's only been the past five years. Before, I got spanked pretty good. Let's not forget the big picture here, I've been beat up. But the last five years, I've been able to get some of my best golf out when we play together.

Phil Mickelson had a tough start at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am 2012 with a round of 70, but the American next carded three more rounds of 65, 70, and a final round of 64 to register an easy two-shot win over Charlie Wi. Ricky Barnes settled in third place in the tournament.

When Phil Mickelson reflected on Tiger Woods’ influence on his game

During the post-round press conference of the 2012 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson lauded praise on Tiger Woods and his contributions to the game of golf. He talked about getting inspired by playing with Woods and said that he "brings out the best" in him.

Speaking of Woods, Mickelson said (via ASAP Sports):

"I'm just very appreciative of what he's meant to the game of golf over the years and as I've said over the years, I don't believe anybody has benefitted more from what he's done for the game than myself, so I'm appreciative."

"I also am inspired playing with him. I think most people are but he seems to bring out the best in me and the last four or five years, I've played some of my best golf playing with him and I really enjoy it," he added.

Pairing up with Woods had certainly brought out the best in Mickelson, as he had a remarkable victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2012.

The lefty has so far won a total of 45 PGA Tour events, tied for eighth in all-time most wins on the circuit. However, he currently plays on LIV Golf and is banned from playing on the PGA Tour.

